However, Judge Bidois refused and said there were no grounds to continue name suppression. He also refused the stay.
Judge Bidois said Ware was entitled to appeal the matters to a higher court if he wished. He noted Ware did not indicate at the end of the sentencing he intended to appeal.
Judge Bidois said Ware had up to four lawyers during the past three years, had difficulty getting legal representation through Legal Services Agency and subsequently made a complaint to the Ombudsman.
After initially pleading guilty, Ware was to be sentenced last year but it didn’t go ahead, given his attempt to vacate his guilty pleas.
“We spent the last nine months sorting out your application to vacate your plea. In the end, I refused that and determined there was sufficient proof that you had no valid defence to the charges.”
In sentencing, Judge Bidois gave a total 20% discount for Ware’s guilty plea, being “entrenched in a methamphetamine addiction” at the time of offending and the fact he was considered a first-time offender - apart from a theft charge in 2008.