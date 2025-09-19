Advertisement
Rotorua man found with child abuse images sentenced to home detention

Kelly Makiha
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

James Ware has been sentenced to 12 months' home detention on charges of possessing objectionable material. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Warning: Readers may find the offending described in this story distressing.

James Chas Henry Ware was found in possession of thousands of objectionable photos and videos, some of which depicted sexual exploitation and abuse of infants.

Ware denied it, then admitted it, then tried to deny it again.

