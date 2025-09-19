Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Colin Magee signs off from Radio 1XX to start real estate career

Troy Baker at Whakatane Beacon
Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Long time radio announcer Colin Magee has swapped radio for real estate, joining Ray White Ōhope.

Long time radio announcer Colin Magee has swapped radio for real estate, joining Ray White Ōhope.

The Whakatāne radio waves will not be the same after the final sign-off of one of the Eastern Bay’s most familiar voices.

Colin Magee, long-time Radio 1XX breakfast host and more recently morning show host, has swapped radio for real estate, joining Ray White Ōhope.

Raised in Galatea, Magee’s passion

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save