As the old saying goes: There is no place like home. But, unfortunately, there are not enough homes in Rotorua to go around, so more people are becoming trapped in transitional housing while rents continue to skyrocket and the waiting list for state and public housing grows. Carmen Hall reports on the crisis, which shows no signs of improving anytime soon.


The Government has spent more than $4 million in three years putting Rotorua's homeless into transitional housing but one mum says the stigma attached to being one of those faces ''is like a scar, it's there forever''.

Celia Pirini

