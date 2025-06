A motorcyclist has died following a crash on Harihari Highway (State Highway 6). Photo / NZME

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on State Highway 6 on the South Island’s West Coast.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the scene around at Kakapotahi near the Waitaha River Bridge at about 5.15pm.

No other vehicles were involved.

“The road is expected to remain closed for some time and motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible, or consider delaying travel.”