Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post / Opinion

Greenback under pressure as markets scrutinise US trade and deficits

By
Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

The US dollar tends to move in long cycles, Mark Lister says. Photo / NZME

The US dollar tends to move in long cycles, Mark Lister says. Photo / NZME

Opinion by Mark Lister
Mark Lister is Head of Private Wealth Research at Craigs Investment Partners
Learn more
  • The US dollar has fallen over 6% against the NZ dollar, impacting local investors.
  • US borrowing levels and trade policy changes are under increased scrutiny, affecting market perceptions.
  • European shares have risen over 8%, with the euro appreciating against the kiwi, boosting gains.

The US has found itself under increased scrutiny this year, with markets questioning whether it deserves to be on a pedestal.

Its success has been built on the ,foundations of free enterprise and trade, the rule of law and strong immigration.

Those pillars have been supported by the traditional

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business