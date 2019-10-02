My point about Greta Thurnburg (

) and all her supporters being over-dramatic has been misinterpreted.

We live on a beautiful planet where life, if you want it to be, is wonderful.

The rate of climate change is so slow that it is hardly directly life-threatening.

Science and technology will solve our earth's problems before they get too severe. There are so many developments that are already available - for example, a feed additive for animals that will reduce methane emissions by 30 per cent yet the government won't allow it to be used until it has further testing.

Electric cars, more trees and just wait and see what researchers come up with next.

This government and all the other doomsdayers are so hung up on climate change there is not a day go by in the papers or television that all the news is that we are all doomed.

The Government is spending $1.4 billion on mental health yet it seems to be drumming it into every person on earth that we are all stuffed.

Is that better for our society?

Let's just celebrate life, tell our young people that things aren't so bad and try to be more positive about life.

Let's do that for our children. (Abridged)

Peter Weren

Reporoa



Not impressed

John Smale in an earlier letter and Madge McQuire ( Letters, October 2 ) both point out that actions speak louder than words, and that "doing something" however small in the larger scheme of things, is ultimately more effective than ranting, raving - and marching - against climate change.

Personally the sight of a screwed up teenage face yelling, huffing and puffing does absolutely nothing to impress me, but the considered and structured actions of Madge McQuire's daughter and her team many years ago does.

A N Christie

Rotorua

