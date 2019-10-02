My point about Greta Thurnburg (

Letters, September 26

) and all her supporters being over-dramatic has been misinterpreted.

We live on a beautiful planet where life, if you want it to be, is wonderful.

The rate of climate change is so slow that it is hardly directly life-threatening.

Science and technology will solve our earth's problems before they get too severe. There are so many developments that are already available - for example, a feed additive for animals that will reduce methane emissions by 30 per cent yet the government won't allow it to be used until it has further testing.

Electric

