I am saddened and uncomfortable after reading John Smale's letter to the editor regarding student strikes against climate change (Daily Post, September 30).

Surely this is not the time for flippant remarks about whalebone combs and nylon stockings.

These young people are fearful for their future, and well might they be. The planet they have inherited from previous generations, mine included, is not in a happy state. No matter how responsibly many aware members of the older generation are trying to live now, we must all recognise that climate change is the result of our actions and our lifestyles, our

