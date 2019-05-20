I awoke to the news that Kiwibank will no longer accept cheques from February 2020.

This only widens my belief that the younger among us have little imagination when it comes to the ways and needs of those of us who are older.

Many of the older generation have no knowledge of computers or clever phones.

"We will teach them" glibly replied an official when questioned.

Now that's a laugh. Will Kiwibank supply the necessary machinery, the patience required to teach the elderly? Will Kiwibank supply transport to, for example, the council (rates) tradespeople (maintenance) etc ... paying all those many establishments to which we are accustomed to sending a cheque?



Time to get real and consider people, real live people. Please take a step back, Kiwibank.

A N Christie

Rotorua



Traffic plan

Where is the traffic plan?

Alfred Hoyle (Letters, May 17) is quite right - Te Ngae Rd will not cope. If there is a strategic traffic plan for the eastern suburbs, it must be hiding in a drain somewhere. It is most unfortunate that the Eastern Bypass was cancelled, that would at least have helped the situation.

I suspect that the real cause of the problem is Rotorua's ever-increasing suburban growth.

A wise council would be taking steps now to curb this growth, but no, they seem to envy Tauranga. (Abridged)

Nick Miller

Okere Falls

Te Ngae Road traffic. Photo / File

Free tertiary education

In reply to "Mike Hosking's free study idea is never going to work" (Opinion, May 16), tertiary education in Denmark, Finland, Germany and Sweden is free, in some cases with students paid to study, and in some cases free to foreigners too. Small wonder they are such high-technology, prosperous societies.

Mark Collet

Rotorua

