Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

'Tu Meke Tumuaki' week: A tribute to Northland school principals

5 minutes to read
Doing the best for the children in care, for the staff at school, and for the community has been at the forefront of Kaeo Primary School principal Paul Barker's mind, he says. Photo / Peter De Graaf

Doing the best for the children in care, for the staff at school, and for the community has been at the forefront of Kaeo Primary School principal Paul Barker's mind, he says. Photo / Peter De Graaf

Northern Advocate

Covid-19 has shifted the life of every Northlander to a new and unexpected turn, but how has it been for someone taking care of hundreds of kids and the community every single day?

"Tu Meke

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei