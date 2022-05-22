A group of 25 WBHS students donates hair to raise awareness for cancer and NorthTec hairdressing students and teachers help them out with it. Photo / Tania Whyte

Twenty-five Whangārei students have said goodbye to their hair, but they have also raised more than $5000 to go towards a good cause.

Whangārei Boys' High School students organised the shave for cure on Thursday to spread awareness and fundraise for cancer patients in New Zealand.

Year 10 student Frankie Johns, the brains behind the show, says it is good to finally go through with the plan which has been in the works for a couple of years.

"This year we are in Whānau class and I thought let's do it."

Shave for cure at Whangārei Boys' High School organiser Frankie Johns, Year 10, and support Aryan Chandra, Year 13, have so far raised $5000 to go towards Leukemia and Blood Cancer NZ. Photo / Tania Whyte

Frankie, along with an energetic group of around a dozen prefects, raised $4600 on their fundraising page. Another half a grand came from the raffle and the students also raised $200 from sausage sizzle, bringing the total to more than $5700.

The money will go towards Leukemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand, along with the hair donations.

Frankie lost his grandfather to cancer a long time ago and said the disease had somehow affected a lot of other WBHS students, making it a personal cause for many.

WBHS students cheer for their fellow schoolmates as they lose their hair for a good cause. Photo / Tania Whyte

The 14-year-old said most of the other students, school teachers, principal, and deputy principal provided big support and helped in "some way or the other".

He acknowledged Dive! Tutukaka, Tutukaka surf Northland NZ, Wild Ivy Flowers and Gifts, Treat Cakes & Pastries for sponsoring the raffle gifts.

Kieran Froggatt was cutting his hair after 16 months and said although he was a bit nervous, it was also exciting.

"It is for a good cause, so why not?".

Kieran Froggatt says goodbye to the mullet he has been growing since January last year. Photo / Tania Whyte

A team of 10 students and two tutors from NorthTec's hairdressing level 3 class were the ones holding the clipper.

Tutor Jan Dawson said it was good hands-on practice for the students who were very keen to help with the cause.

"Clipping is not actually a part of their curriculum, but it is good for them to learn it as well."

Dawson said NorthTec was looking at launching a barbering course next year and interested students could get to witness the work, helping them decide a career pathway.

To help out with the cause, donations can be made at https://shaveforacure.co.nz/t/frankie-johns-team