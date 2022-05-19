Voyager 2021 media awards
Budget 2022: It is targeting many key issues in the Education Sector

4 minutes to read
Tai Tokerau Principals' Association president Pat Newman is pleased with the Budget announcement yesterday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By
Avina Vidyadharan

Multimedia journalist

Budget 2022 brings nearly $3 billion to New Zealand's education sector and a Northland principal quips all of it should come straight into the region.

Tai Tokerau Principals' Association president Pat Newman is pleased with

