Tai Tokerau Principals' Association president Pat Newman is shocked to learn about the disparity and inequity of the distribution of IRF between various regions. Photo / Tania Whyte

Tai Tokerau education leaders believe the funding to tackle disruptive student behaviour in schools is simply not enough for the region.

Since July last year, the average amount paid if the Interim Response Fund (IRF) has been granted is $993.59 per child, about $100 more than what a child gets in Northland, which is $896.17.

IRF was launched in 2007 to tackle disruptive student behaviour and aims to keep students engaged in learning, following significant challenging behavioural events.

Schools access the IRF by contacting their local ministry office after a sudden or unexpected event, like violence towards others, to see if the fund is the right support for their situation.

Northland Principals' Association president Pat Newman questions whether the Ministry of Education thinks the money is enough for a child in the region, known for its "massive need of such help".

"How the ministry can justify this occurring is mind-boggling. Our children in Te Tai Tokerau get only about 50 per cent of what a child in the highest-paying area in NZ gets."

During the 2020/21 allocation of IRF, Northland received four per cent ($183,824) of the total $4.5 million - penultimate in the funding list - allocated for the entire country.

Newman said he was shocked to learn about the disparity and inequity between various regions.

The funding was originally designed for schools to take in children who had been expelled from other schools for serious behavioural issues, while Newman said the current funding was nowhere enough to allow the schools in the region to execute the original intention.

"The ministry gives on average $900 per child in Northland, and if we pay an average of $27 per hour to the teacher aide, the child receives help for only about a week (33 hours)."

Newman said if a week was enough to solve the problems of a "disturbed child", pigs could fly too.

"The schools in the region are doing their best to fund it as equitably as possible, but we just cannot do it."

Newman said despite the IRF allocation more than doubling from the original $2m a year in 2007 to $4.5m in 2019, the socio-economic condition of children has in fact gone done dramatically during this time.

Northland Secondary School Principals' Association chair Alec Soloman says while Interim Response Fund provides a breathing space, some students require more resources than others. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland Secondary School Principals' Association chair Alec Soloman said it was no surprise that Northland had a huge need and suggested, like other ministry kaupapa, that the IRF too could be based on per capita rather than equity.

"Through our documented levels of poverty in Northland, we rank incredibly high. It has an impact on academic success and levels of trauma.

"What any school would be asking for is enough resources to do the best job they can, add value, make a difference, and equip kids with the skills to succeed.

"In the interest of equity, which is the lens we should have over this, we need to make sure that our students have what they need in order to thrive.

"With the Budget announcement, MoE has made it clear that work needs to be done in the equity space.

"The per capita distribution does not recognise the need; it just recognises the number of individuals."

Soloman said while IRF was about providing a breathing space until a better plan was formed between the students, whānau and the school, the reality was some students required more resources than others.

Ministry of Education Te Tai Raro (North) Hautu (leader) Isabel Evans said the IRF was a short-term response and intended to be used flexibly.

The Advocate has applied under the Official Information Act for the total number of requests made and approved for IRF across New Zealand and Northland in the last five years.

The criteria for IRF

-Where a student's behaviour means it is likely the student or other students or staff at the school will be harmed if the situation is not immediately addressed

-Students, school staff, families or community are distressed or shaken.

- School leadership have used all school-based resources, strategies and expertise, and are unable to manage the event.