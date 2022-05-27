Dr Maia Hetaraka says it is important that people in Northland take some time and give their feedback on the new NZ Curriculum's draft consultation. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The intention behind the rollout of Aotearoa New Zealand's history is to reverse some of the mainstream education system's side effects, an education expert says.

However, one of the writers of the new syllabus, Maia Hetaraka, is concerned about the lack of engagement from Northland's education sector.

"[The new curriculum] stands to address the fact that a lot of parents in the country are not aware of the true history of New Zealand and we do not want another generation to go to universities and realise the history taught to them wasn't the true picture," she said.

The final Aotearoa New Zealand's histories and Te Takanga o Te Wā curriculum content will be taught in all schools and kura from 2023.

Three years were spent developing the curriculum during which the Ministry of Education consulted with schools and kura on the draft curriculum content released last year.

In total, 157 schools that used the New Zealand curriculum submitted 354 responses - with only seven from Northland.

Six of the region's respondents agreed the content had a strong bicultural focus and good clarity of progressions.

But almost 30 per cent said they lacked access within their network to quality social sciences and history expertise. They also disagreed with the New Zealand Curriculum's effectiveness.

A shortfall of quality resources to support teaching and learning was also noted in all seven Northland responses.

Hetaraka was disappointed Tai Tokerau provided little input during the early rounds of consultation.

"What education has done in the past, in multiple different ways, is trying to whitewash our education and thereby whitewash our society.

"Therefore, a lot of Māori people also don't have the language and cultural understanding," she said.

"This is our chance to have a say and it is important that people in Northland do take some time and give feedback."

Hetaraka reasoned consultation on the changes had fallen off the priority list as Covid-19 overwhelmed schools.

Pauline Cleaver, associate leader (hautū) pathways and progress, said the Ministry of Education supported kaiako, teachers, tumuaki and school leaders to engage with the draft content and give detailed feedback on the draft curriculum content during the schools and kura survey.

"We also supported more than 20 Māori-medium kura and 60 English-medium schools to trial the draft curriculum content in their akomanga and classrooms."

Cleaver said the ministry understood the range of challenges the schools had during the consultation period last year. Therefore, participation in the survey and trialling remained optional.

Following the launch of the finalised curriculum content, Cleaver said their focus had now shifted to supporting schools and kura to understand and unpack the new content as they prepare to include it in their teaching and learning from the start of next year.