Darius Martin-Baker, 18, is among 24 New Zealanders to secure a spot at the Young Shakespeare Company in the UK for a three-week intensive theatre training. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland's "most outstanding" theatre artist has one foot in the international theatre scene - all he needs now is a little boost from the community.

Darius Martin-Baker, 18, is among 24 New Zealanders to secure a spot in the Young Shakespeare Company (YSC)'s intensive three-week theatre course in London in July.

His success was down to his performance during last year's SGCNZ Shakespeare Festival where he was awarded most outstanding performer. His portrayal of King Henry V had a localised touch that portrayed Māori in pre-colonial New Zealand.

The trip to the UK was described by Martin-Baker as a lifetime opportunity. During his three weeks abroad he will take part in an intensive series of workshops, talks, and mentoring; as well as watch performances at the Globe; attend rehearsals with the Globe Director and perform for the public on the Globe Stage.

Upon his return to New Zealand shores, the budding performer plans to share what he has learnt by directing a student performance of next year's SGCNZ Shakespeare Festival.

He hopes to mentor students, teachers, and theatre groups as a way to give back Mātauranga - the knowledge - to Northland communities.

Martin-Baker said he owed his whole life to the theatre - it was an "outlet" that got him through "tough periods" in his life.

However, he felt the biggest barrier to full-time theatre work was making it economically viable. Kiwi performers struggled to support themselves and their families, he said.

He was trying to overcome the financial challenges associated with theatre by attempting to raise $10 000 toward the cost of the YSC course.

"This course would make me able to give back to the community that has helped me so much," he said.

People can donate to the young artist's plight via boosted.org.nz/projects/get-darius-to-the-globe.