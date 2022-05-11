Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland principals fear staff cuts as Covid keeps kids from school

3 minutes to read
Tai Tokerau Principals' Association president Pat Newman has asked the Ministry of Education for current staffing levels to be maintained for 2023. Photo / Tania Whyte

Tai Tokerau Principals' Association president Pat Newman has asked the Ministry of Education for current staffing levels to be maintained for 2023. Photo / Tania Whyte

By
Avina Vidyadharan

Multimedia journalist

Northland pupils have been the most absent from classrooms nationally throughout the Covid pandemic.

Student absences impact a school's staffing entitlement, meaning some Tai Tokerau principals are concerned about cuts to funding and staff at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei