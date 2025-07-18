In May, WorldAtlas picked Kerikeri as the top place to retire in New Zealand, while Russell, Kerikeri and Paihia were all named in a June article listing the 12 New Zealand small towns with “unmatched friendliness”.

According to the site, WorldAtlas has been running for more than 30 years by Canadian-based company Reunion Technology.

Replica tall ship R Tucker Thompson is a proud part of the cultural heritage that makes Russell a beautiful and great place to visit, chief executive Catherine Langford said.

“Russell is like stepping back in time and I think that’s the magic. With the street being closed [to cars] it enhances the feeling, where you feel like you’re transported.”

For weekend getaways, the R Tucker Thompson offers two sails from Russell Wharf: a day sail where people can experience the nearby islands and a two-hour sundown sail.

Both give visitors a hands-on history lesson about the area, rather than just admiring its beauty, Langford said.

Tall ship R Tucker Thompson is a proud part of Russell's cultural heritage, chief executive Catherine Langford says. Photo / Dean Wright

Kerikeri’s friendliness suits retirees, younger locals and visitors

In Kerikeri, locals are quick to acknowledge the warm, welcoming atmosphere which makes the town friendly to visit and great to retire in.

Delwyn Simpson, from Maccabee’s Far North Honey and the Bay of Islands Farmers’ Market committee, said the Sunday markets in Kerikeri help add to the atmosphere, creating a place where conversations flow easily.

“There’s a genuine ‘small town’ feel where everyone says hello and takes time to chat, creating that laid-back, friendly vibe Kerikeri is known for...

“In essence: the market gives Kerikeri soul. It brings people together, celebrates what’s unique about the region, and leaves a lasting impression of warmth, creativity and connection.”

The Bay of Islands Farmers' Market, in Kerikeri on Sundays, has been running for more than 20 years and adds to the friendliness and liveability of the town.

Simpson said Kerikeri is well-known as a great place to retire for those seeking an outdoor-focused lifestyle, with its subtropical climate and nearby orchards, beaches, waterfalls and golf courses.

“If you appreciate small-town charm, self-sufficiency and outdoor living, Kerikeri certainly lives up to its reputation as a top retirement spot in Aotearoa.”

However, Simpson noted Kerikeri may not suit all retirees, particularly those who prioritise access to large hospitals, urban amenities or quick city connections.

Hilary Sumpter, chief executive of Kerikeri Retirement Village, said Kerikeri has a “massive amount going for it” including a liveable, community-focused feel.

“The same factors that make it New Zealand’s preferred place to retire make it a magnet for professionals and young families looking to escape the rat-race,” she said.

Kerikeri's Stone Store and Kemp House are part of the town's beauty which attracts many. Photo / NZME

This is why the village, and other parts of the community, fight so fiercely to retain Kerikeri’s special nature, including advocating for a fully consulted-on spatial plan, Sumpter said.

Beauty Bay of Islands, deputy mayor says

Far North District Council deputy mayor Kelly Stratford agrees Russell’s main street is pretty, especially in summer when the pōhutukawa are in full bloom.

The Russell community did a good job of placemaking, including a trial to stop traffic along The Strand, she said.

While the car ban still needs the council’s final sign-off, the plan has grown on those who were initially against it, Stratford said.

A trial to ban cars from Russell's The Strand has helped win over those who were initially against it, Far North deputy mayor Kelly Stratford says. Photo / NZME

Kerikeri also is well deserving of the reputation as a great place to retire, with its flat walking, connectivity and beauty, she said.

Paihia is what some would call the economic jewel in the Bay of Islands, offering tourists great entertainment and accommodation options, she said.

But Stratford said if people are coming to the Far North to visit the Bay of Islands, they should also give themselves a few more days to visit the rest of the district.

Each place in the Far North has its own attraction: Kawakawa has its gold-ranked vintage railway and “fancy” Hundertwasser toilets, Kaikohe is a proud service centre, Hokianga has untouched beauty, and Kaitāia offers a gateway to the east and west coasts, she said.

Each of the communities is driven by passionate locals who really “make” each place, Stratford said.

