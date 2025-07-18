With views like this, Russell's main street is unrivalled for its beauty. Photo / NZME
On the Up is an editorial campaign by NZME to showcase uplifting stories of Kiwi success, inspiration and possibilities. Here, Northern Advocate reporter Denise Piper looks into why Bay of Islands towns Russell, Kerikeri and Paihia are gaining international attention for their beauty, friendliness and suitability for retirement.
The Bayof Islands is attracting international attention as a star in New Zealand but it comes as no surprise to locals.
International travel website WorldAtlas recently named Russell as the prettiest downtown strip in New Zealand, praising The Strand for its mixture of coastal vibes and deep colonial heritage.
Last month, Russell was also named as the top New Zealand town for a weekend getaway.
For weekend getaways, the R Tucker Thompson offers two sails from Russell Wharf: a day sail where people can experience the nearby islands and a two-hour sundown sail.
Both give visitors a hands-on history lesson about the area, rather than just admiring its beauty, Langford said.
Kerikeri’s friendliness suits retirees, younger locals and visitors
In Kerikeri, locals are quick to acknowledge the warm, welcoming atmosphere which makes the town friendly to visit and great to retire in.
Delwyn Simpson, from Maccabee’s Far North Honey and the Bay of Islands Farmers’ Market committee, said the Sunday markets in Kerikeri help add to the atmosphere, creating a place where conversations flow easily.