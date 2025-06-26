The plan is the result of extensive technical analysis, alongside engagement with mana whenua, other stakeholders and the wider public. It represents a major milestone as the first spatial plan delivered under the council’s Far North 2100 planning framework.

At the meeting, FNDC acknowledged feedback received during consultation in support of an alternative growth proposal led by a private developer. This proposal involves greenfield development to the northwest of Kerikeri.

In response, the council has identified a Contingent Future Growth Area in the plan, which may be considered in the future if several conditions are met. These include progressing through appropriate statutory processes such as a District Plan change, and alignment with regional and national plans and policies, delivering flood mitigation and other infrastructure at no cost to the council, engaging with mana whenua to ensure cultural alignment and support, and ensuring alignment with community aspirations.

This approach ensured that the adopted plan remained focused and deliverable, while keeping the door open to future opportunities such as the Contingent Future Growth Area, FNDC said.

Feedback from organisations including Federated Farmers was generally supportive of the draft spatial plan and advised that “the plan must prevent urban creep into rural areas and that the value of the rural residential zone to the rural economy is maintained as far as possible”.

“Any future growth and development must ensure that the appropriate infrastructure required for that development is provided at the expense of the developer, not the existing ratepayers,” Federated Farmers said in its submission.

It pointed out that rural ratepayers already contributed to council services that they did not receive, such as wastewater and water supply.

The Disabled Persons Assembly NZ submitted that it did not explicitly support or oppose the plan, but noted the growing percentage of the population that was disabled and recommended that all new housing options should accommodate disabled people.