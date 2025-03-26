Far North District Council is developing a spatial plan for Kerikeri, above, and nearby Waipapa.
A spatial plan looking at further development of Kerikeri and neighbouring Waipapa is out for public consultation, with community groups urging residents to have their say.
Far North District Council says the spatial plan – Te Pātukurea – will redirect housing and commercial growth to the centres of Kerikeri and Waipapa, protect the rural environment and increase employment opportunities. It could see the population of Kerikeri and surrounds increase massively, with up to 4000 new homes.
The council is seeking public submissions on Te Pātukure which will shape how these areas grow over the next 30 plus years, setting direction for everything from housing choices and infrastructure investment to environmental protection.
Roger Ackers, council planning and policy group manager, said the draft plan has been developed over the past three years with Hapū Rōpū partners after extensive stakeholder and community engagement.
“Last year, we sought feedback on a series of growth options for Kerikeri and Waipapa. In total, we received more than 700 pieces of feedback which we have used to develop the draft plan,’’ Ackers said.
“Now we are coming back to our communities to make sure we’ve got it right.”
The draft plan would provide for more than 4000 new homes, including townhouses, duplexes and small apartments, in the centres of Kerikeri and Waipapa as well as 18 hectares of new commercial land.
In addition, it also priorities new infrastructure and waters connection and proposes improvements to the health of waterways and biodiversity, opportunities for new parks, green spaces and investment in recreational and community facilities.
The plan has six potential options. Community groups Our Kerikeri and Vision Kerikeri are urging the public to have their say to ensure there is widespread feedback. Both groups were involved in initial consultation with the council over the plan.
Annika Dickey, from Our Kerikeri, said the spatial plan is a crucial document that will guide where and how the community develops over the next 30 years, as well as the price tag to do it.
“It’s essential that locals take the time to engage ... this is their chance to help shape the future of the towns,” Dickey said.
“This spatial plan process has been underway since 2021/22 and Our Kerikeri is glad to see this finally in the final stages.”
However, Vision Kerikeri’s Rolf Muelle-Glodde said while something needs to be done to ease congestion and help the towns grow, more consultation was needed and the group felt the council planners had already ruled out its preferred option - Option F.
“In the spatial plan Option D and E is ranked highest in data received from the public consultation. The number of responses received was only a tiny fraction of the current population of at least 14,000 people.
“Option F is ranked lowest.
“Community groups, each with numbers of members and reasonably well informed, submitted in favour of Option F, but this is not mentioned in the spatial plan - only as a note in the Growth Scenarios Evaluation Report.
“Option F when first submitted for approval by staff to council was omitted entirely and therefore not considered but was included subsequently following dismay expressed by community groups before going out for public consultation in October.”
He said the plan ranks Option F lowest due to comparatively higher infrastructure costs, impacts on highly productive land and environmental constraints.
“This is rather misleading. Option F is not highly productive horticultural land, which the spatial plan seeks to preserve; it is pastoral land.
“Infrastructure costs would be a cost to the developer and because greenfield development is lower cost than piecemeal brown field development the cost of land would be cheaper and more likely to lower the cost of housing that we agree is a significant problem in Kerikeri.”
The Spatial Plan is intended for a 30-year planning horizon; the population is estimated to increase to 24,000 people within 25 years and Options B to E will put more traffic onto Waipapa and Kerikeri Roads, Muelle-Glodde said.
Ackers said the council wants to know whether residents support the plan, if any changes need to be made, and whether they agree with how the council plans to implement it.
“I would strongly encourage each and every person who calls Kerikeri and Waipapa home or spends time here, to have their say on this plan. It will shape not only our future, but that of generations to come.