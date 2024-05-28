Kerikeri businessman Jason Vokes says lowering the speed from 80km/h to 50km/h along Kerikeri Rd will add to traffic congestion. Photo / Jenny Ling

Kerikeri businessman Jason Vokes says lowering the speed from 80km/h to 50km/h along Kerikeri Rd will add to traffic congestion. Photo / Jenny Ling

Far North residents are questioning the “crazy” logic of slashing the speed from 80km/h to 50km/h along Kerikeri’s main road.

The speed limit along Kerikeri Rd has always been 80km/h from the main roundabout by SH10 to near the centre of town, apart from a 60km/h “temporary” stretch outside the Old Packhouse Market, which has been in place for nearly two years.

But that’s about to change in mid-July when the whole road will become 50km/h after the Far North District Council (FNDC) approved the Bay of Islands-Kerikeri Speed Limit Review.

Elected members voted on February 8 to adopt a new permanent speed limit of 50km/h for all of Kerikeri Rd, except the CBD.

Northland Transportation Alliance general manager Calvin Thomas said the changes were certified by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi on February 26 and staff “are now working on implementing the new limits”.

“The speed limits were set on engineering requirements and environment and approved following public consultation,” he said.

Kerikeri businessman Jason Vokes said the speed reduction would “compact the traffic and make it worse”.

“If ever you’re going to add to the congestion on Kerikeri Rd that would be the way of doing it.

“I don’t know what the purpose is. If there was a history of bad accidents, I could understand it.

“What is it solving apart from slowing everything down?”

The change is part of the council’s speed management plan for the wider Bay of Islands area, which includes more than 300 roads in Kerikeri, Waipapa, Ōpua, Paihia, Waitangi, Haruru Falls and Whangaroa.

The 60km/h speed limit on a section of Kerikeri Rd has been "temporary" for nearly two years. Photo / Jenny Ling

Those plans were approved by FNDC last November but they hit a speedbump when incoming Transport Minister Simeon Brown announced he was removing the former Government’s mandate that councils should introduce speed management plans and submit them by March.

In February, FNDC decided to push ahead with its slower speed plans, expected to cost up to $800,000.

The Homestead Sports Bar owner Nicky Dobson said the Kerikeri Rd speed reduction was “crazy”.

“We have a courtesy van; it will slow them down, which is a bit of a nuisance.

“It [currently] comes into 50km/h at a nice spot, which is close enough into town where people slow down anyway.

“I don’t know what they’re going to achieve.”

Thomas said the public was consulted on the new speed limits from October 26 October to December 5.

A total of 253 submissions were received, of which two-thirds were in support or partial support.

Northland Transportation Alliance general manager Calvin Thomas said the new speed limits on Kerikeri Rd would be implemented in mid-July.

Far North district councillor Steve McNally, who holds the transport portfolio and is on the Northland Regional Transport Committee, said the 80km/h to 50km/h reduction was “too big”.

“When you’re on deadlines to get places, it definitely will impact productivity.

“If they’d worked on a graduated reduction, that might have made more sense ... maybe it should have been 70 km/h and dropped to 60 outside the market on high-use days.”

The 60km/h temporary speed limit was placed on Kerikeri Rd just before major rehabilitation work was done from outside the Old Packhouse Market to the Maraenui Rd intersection in October 2022.

Before that, there were “community-initiated speed limits” on busy market days.

Thomas said the 60km/h limit was there as the area contained a pedestrian refuge island.

“For safety, the refuge islands are only allowed in a low-speed environment of 70km/h or less.

“Safety considerations underpin the installation of the pedestrian refuge island, the temporary speed limit of 60 km/h, and the planned permanent speed limit reduction in this area.

“These measures are aimed at enhancing safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and motor vehicles, making this part of Kerikeri safe and accessible for all road corridor users.”

There have been six crashes on Kerikeri Rd over the past 10 years in which speed was listed in police reports as a contributing factor.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.