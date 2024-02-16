Changes to council's proposed slower speed rules around some Northland schools are in the spotlight under new Government plans. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania has hit out at the Minister of Transport as his council decides to lower speed limits for more than 300 local roads.

The Far North District Council (FNDC) is pushing ahead with its up to $800,000 Kerikeri and Bay of Islands slower speed plans despite incoming Minister of Transport Simeon Brown in mid-December announcing changes potentially affecting them.

Brown is removing the former Government’s mandate that councils, as local road controlling authorities (RCAs), have to bring in speed management plans – and as a consequence slower speeds - and get these to the Government by next month.

“With all due respect to the Minister of Transport, also our Minister of Local Government, he is causing korero across the country in council chambers as we all await his high majesty’s rules so that we can have better direction on what the heck we need to do,” said Tepania, who is also Local Government NZ’s Northland board member.

Brown said mandatory requirements for speed management plans were part of the coalition government’s first 100 days plan.

Brown would not specify when details of the Government’s slower speed changes would be revealed.

“I’m receiving further advice on drafting the new rule and will have more to say on that shortly,” Brown said.

He said removing the mandatory requirements gave him time to put together a new rule which, in conjunction with safety, also incorporated economic impacts including travel times and taking road user and community views into account.

FNDC’s slower speeds moves hit a speed bump on December 15 with the minister’s announcement, which came as the council was starting the project.

However, at the council’s February 8 meeting, it decided to go ahead with the lower limits.

“I’m feeling a little bit rebellious today, so I’m going to vote in favour of this one [to go ahead with the plans],” Tepania said at the meeting.

Far North Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford said FNDC’s decision to proceed was about the council, rather than the Government, making the decision.

The council had this power under the Local Government Act.

“We set the speed plans, not the minister,” Stratford said.

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania (right) and Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford Photo / NZME





Vocal Far North slower speed campaigner and Kapiro Rd resident Niall Mayson, when informed of it by Local Democracy Reporting Northland, welcomed the council’s move.

He said it was pleasing to see the local in local government decision-making, rather than the council deferring to central government.

“I am now looking forward to the slower speed being rolled out as soon as possible,” Mayson said.

Mayson said many communities were involved, including more than 2000 people affected by the soon-to-be lowered (from 100km/h to 70km/h) Kapiro Rd limits.

The council decision to go ahead came after 50 minutes of meeting debate.

Kerikeri’s Cr Ann Court said progressing with the plan, ahead of the Government’s change, put more than $200,000 of FNDC ratepayers’ money towards the project at risk.

Proceeding with the up-to $800,000 worth of signs needed, only to find some were no longer required or needed to be altered, would be a “profligate use of precious ratepayers’ dollars”, she said.

Court wanted to pause the plans until details came through.

“There is nothing to be lost in asking for this matter to lie on the table until the new rule is out,” she said.

Tepania said he was aware there was a potential risk of money being wasted by deciding to go ahead without the change details.

However, he said the minister’s signalled changes were not going to cost ratepayers money or the project’s Government contribution.

Slower speeds for 300-plus local Far North roads are discussed at FNDC's February council meeting Photo / Susan Botting

Tepania said new conditions for lowered speed limits around schools would be the most likely difference.

These would put in place new 30km/h speeds around schools at specific times, such as school pick-up or drop-off, rather than 24/7 as is currently the case.

Waipapa’s Cr Steve McNally said he preferred to hang on even for a month, until the council knew exactly what the minister did.

“There’s no need to rush this,” McNally said.

Court and McNally also represent FNDC on Northland’s heavyweight regional transport committee.

Cr Babe Kapa said it was the council’s responsibility to support all those in the community who had put forward their kōrero on the speed changes.

