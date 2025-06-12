“It’s about making sure everything we do contributes in a positive way to our isolated Kaitāia community and creates a healthier environment,” Fasnacht said.

“Knowing our efforts are appreciated motivates us to keep doing more for the people who support us.

“Kaitāia has had a hard time for the last few years, so to be recognised at a national level is such an honour.”

Hospitality New Zealand chief executive Steve Armitage said the awards recognised businesses that demonstrated passion, innovation and leadership in a challenging environment.

He said operators nationwide were labouring “incredibly hard” every day to drive the sector forward using creativity and a strong work ethic.

Recognising venues like Peekaboo Eatery highlighted a growing trend in the industry towards more sustainable and customer-centric business practices, Armitage said.

“This balance is essential for the future success of hospitality and accommodation providers across the country.”

Lion New Zealand managing director Craig Baldie reflected on the important role hospitality plays in New Zealand’s economy and communities.

“The hospitality sector is constantly evolving, and these awards highlight the passion and dedication of the businesses at the heart of it.

“Lion is proud to support the Business Awards for Excellence and to celebrate the contributions these operators make in their regions,” he said.

“Even in a tough economy, the innovation and commitment we see here tonight are reasons to be optimistic about the future of hospitality in New Zealand.”