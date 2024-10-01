A six-month trial to partially close part of The Strand, on the Russell waterfront, has been approved by Far North District Council.

The Strand, along the waterfront in historic Bay of Islands town Russell/Kororāreka, will be partially closed for a six-month trial to allow an assessment of a more pedestrian-friendly environment.

A six-month trial to partially close The Strand to general traffic was approved by Far North District Council elected members during its September 12 meeting.

The decision followed a community vote on the proposal that delivered a mandate for trialling change, where 79% of the respondents called for some kind of change, and 45% supported full pedestrianisation of the road, which runs in front of the iconic Duke of Marlborough hotel.

Elected members reviewed all feedback before making a final decision to implement a six-month trial.

The trial is due to begin in late 2024 and will see the waterfront road past the Duke of Marlborough remain open as a shared space for pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles, while the remainder of the road will be temporarily closed to general traffic.