Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Historic Russell’s waterfront road partially closed in six-month trial

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read
A six-month trial to partially close part of The Strand, on the Russell waterfront, has been approved by Far North District Council.

A six-month trial to partially close part of The Strand, on the Russell waterfront, has been approved by Far North District Council.

The Strand, along the waterfront in historic Bay of Islands town Russell/Kororāreka, will be partially closed for a six-month trial to allow an assessment of a more pedestrian-friendly environment.

A six-month trial to partially close The Strand to general traffic was approved by Far North District Council elected members during its September 12 meeting.

The decision followed a community vote on the proposal that delivered a mandate for trialling change, where 79% of the respondents called for some kind of change, and 45% supported full pedestrianisation of the road, which runs in front of the iconic Duke of Marlborough hotel.

Elected members reviewed all feedback before making a final decision to implement a six-month trial.

The trial is due to begin in late 2024 and will see the waterfront road past the Duke of Marlborough remain open as a shared space for pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles, while the remainder of the road will be temporarily closed to general traffic.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Russell/Kororāreka is known for its historical significance as one of the earliest European settlements and for its cultural importance to Māori.

‘’Change can be difficult to consider, especially in places with such deep historical roots,’’ Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board member Jane Hindle said.

‘’This trial is an opportunity to ensure any decisions we make reflect the community’s needs and desires while protecting Kororāreka’s unique character.’’

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hindle said a key goal of the trial is to allow the council and the community to assess the benefits of a more pedestrian-friendly environment, including improved safety and enhanced public spaces, while maintaining access for residents and emergency services.

The trial will also help to protect the roots of iconic pōhutukawa trees that line The Strand. Nearing the end of the trial, the council will ask for community feedback on whether to make the closure permanent or explore other options.

The trial is being funded by placemaking funding awarded by the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board in 2021. Extensive community engagement on the Strand Placemaking plan project, which included a pop-up shop and a weekend of activities to gather ideas and feedback from residents earlier this year, has been key to shaping this project.

The arrival of British and American sperm whalers from the early 1820s saw Kororāreka (later renamed Russell) in the Bay of Islands become for a time the biggest whaling port in the southern hemisphere. Kororāreka became a significant point of contact between Europeans and Māori, Ngāpuhi in particular.


Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate