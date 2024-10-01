The Strand, along the waterfront in historic Bay of Islands town Russell/Kororāreka, will be partially closed for a six-month trial to allow an assessment of a more pedestrian-friendly environment.
A six-month trial to partially close The Strand to general traffic was approved by Far North District Council elected members during its September 12 meeting.
The decision followed a community vote on the proposal that delivered a mandate for trialling change, where 79% of the respondents called for some kind of change, and 45% supported full pedestrianisation of the road, which runs in front of the iconic Duke of Marlborough hotel.
Elected members reviewed all feedback before making a final decision to implement a six-month trial.
The trial is due to begin in late 2024 and will see the waterfront road past the Duke of Marlborough remain open as a shared space for pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles, while the remainder of the road will be temporarily closed to general traffic.