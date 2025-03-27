Design workshops gathered feedback from 1045 respondents, including taitamariki (young people) from local schools; Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe, Northland College, Kaikohe Christian School and Kaikohe Intermediate and Ngā Hapū o Kaikohekohe, a collective of six hapū in Kaikohe.

The main entrance design for the Kaikohe Library and Civic Hub. Photo / FNDC

The Far North District Council said the impressive designs will provide a transformative facility for Kaikohe, with the centre located at the intersection of Broadway and Raihara St.

As part of the approval process, members of the steering group visited the site to get a sense of the scale and scope of the project.

Residents like Makiri Horomia were excited about the upcoming modern facility and believed it was just the thing Kaikohe needed.

“I am glad Kaikohe is getting something nice and flash. It will bring out the look of our main street and maybe give us locals hope that we are not forgotten. We pay rates just like other areas of Northland.”

Horomia said those who were negative about the new library should be excited and see it as an improvement for the town.

The new Kaikohe Library and Civic Hub design, set to go up at the intersection of Broadway and Raihara Street. Photo / Far North District Council

“If you look around us, other towns have flash libraries ... We do use our old library, but it is small and needs some upgrading. We are just happy that it got the green light.”

Resident Tangaroa Butler echoed the sentiments that those who were not positive about the news should see this as a benefit and not a waste of time or money.

“You and I and everybody else who voted to elect the council members did so knowing they are making the best decisions for our people. But you can’t please them all.

“I am stoked ... Kaikohe is where it’s at, it has the best people in the district.”

This significant milestone will be followed by finalising detailed designs, applying for building and resource consent then a tender process to select a contractor for the landmark build.

A side view of the Kaikohe Library and Civic Hub design.

Kahika (Mayor) Moko Tepania first revealed a preliminary design for the multi-purpose facility at the State of the Far North Address in November last year.