Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Kaikohe’s new library and civic hub approved, set to revitalise town

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

The new Kaikohe Library and Civic Hub is one step closer to becoming a reality after detailed design plans were presented and approved. Photo / Far North District Council

The new Kaikohe Library and Civic Hub is one step closer to becoming a reality after detailed design plans were presented and approved. Photo / Far North District Council

Kaikohe’s main street is set for a major transformation as the long-awaited new library and civic hub takes a significant step forward.

Detailed design plans were presented to and approved by the project steering group on March 3 and the project is due for completion next year.

With the project now approved, locals are hopeful this investment will breathe new life into the Far North town.

Designed with input from local hapū, schools and community members, Kaikohe’s new library and civic hub reflects not just a new building, but a shared vision for the town’s future.

A team of architects, landscape architects and designers, including Kaikohe’s own ĀKAU design studio, worked on the plans after consultation with the community.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Design workshops gathered feedback from 1045 respondents, including taitamariki (young people) from local schools; Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe, Northland College, Kaikohe Christian School and Kaikohe Intermediate and Ngā Hapū o Kaikohekohe, a collective of six hapū in Kaikohe.

The main entrance design for the Kaikohe Library and Civic Hub. Photo / FNDC
The main entrance design for the Kaikohe Library and Civic Hub. Photo / FNDC

The Far North District Council said the impressive designs will provide a transformative facility for Kaikohe, with the centre located at the intersection of Broadway and Raihara St.

As part of the approval process, members of the steering group visited the site to get a sense of the scale and scope of the project.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Residents like Makiri Horomia were excited about the upcoming modern facility and believed it was just the thing Kaikohe needed.

“I am glad Kaikohe is getting something nice and flash. It will bring out the look of our main street and maybe give us locals hope that we are not forgotten. We pay rates just like other areas of Northland.”

Horomia said those who were negative about the new library should be excited and see it as an improvement for the town.

The new Kaikohe Library and Civic Hub design, set to go up at the intersection of Broadway and Raihara Street. Photo / Far North District Council
The new Kaikohe Library and Civic Hub design, set to go up at the intersection of Broadway and Raihara Street. Photo / Far North District Council

“If you look around us, other towns have flash libraries ... We do use our old library, but it is small and needs some upgrading. We are just happy that it got the green light.”

Resident Tangaroa Butler echoed the sentiments that those who were not positive about the news should see this as a benefit and not a waste of time or money.

“You and I and everybody else who voted to elect the council members did so knowing they are making the best decisions for our people. But you can’t please them all.

“I am stoked ... Kaikohe is where it’s at, it has the best people in the district.”

This significant milestone will be followed by finalising detailed designs, applying for building and resource consent then a tender process to select a contractor for the landmark build.

A side view of the Kaikohe Library and Civic Hub design.
A side view of the Kaikohe Library and Civic Hub design.

Kahika (Mayor) Moko Tepania first revealed a preliminary design for the multi-purpose facility at the State of the Far North Address in November last year.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate