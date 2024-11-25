The Bay of Islands Farmers' Market celebrates 20 years.
Founded by Lyn Barnes in 2004 to connect local growers and producers with consumers, the Bay of Islands Farmers’ Market continues to showcase quality produce and artisan foods 20 years on.
At the weekend the market celebrated its two decades in business.
“As we mark our 20th anniversary, the whānau at the Bay of Islands Farmers’ Markets want to express our heartfelt thanks to our loyal customers, stallholders, local growers, producers, artisans, and volunteers past and present,” says committee secretary Anna King.
“Your support has been the driving force behind our market’s success. Thank you for choosing to shop local.
“We’re proud to serve this incredible region and look forward to continuing to provide the freshest produce and tastiest artisanal goods for years to come.”
King said the market started with 14 stalls, in October 2004, and has expanded to about 60 stalls at its peak.
“When Farmers’ Markets became a movement in New Zealand, we joined FMNZ [Farmers’ Markets New Zealand], and we became officially authentic – stallholders had to grow and produce what they sell, with no arts and craft stalls. We’ve stayed strong through the opening of other markets in the area.
“Along with our loyal customer base, our local farmers, producers, and artisans have contributed everything to the market’s success – without them, there would be no Farmers’ Market,” King says.
“Fresh, seasonal produce which has become a hallmark of the market, a wide range of artisanal goods, such as baked goods, cheeses, and oils, which have added to the market’s diversity and appeal. Plus, value-added products, like jams, guacamole, and sauces, differentiated the market from other shopping experiences, and enabled fledgling local businesses to break into the marketplace.”
She says the organisation is run exclusively by volunteers, all growers or producers.
King says the pandemic showed the importance of access to locally produced food.
“Shopping at a farmers’ market provides the bonus of having a place to shop outdoors, and our goods require much less handling and shorter food chains. Being able to operate during the pandemic also made it possible for growers to continue selling their goods, as fruit and vegetable production doesn’t stop because of health crises.”
Some vendors have been with the market since the start and have been honoured with a lifetime membership.
Willowbrook Farm’s Carole Allerby says she’s honoured to have been awarded the membership.
“We are one of the originals. We started at the market when it first started. We went to the first meeting that was held for those that were interested and started soon after.” Willowbrook farm is a family-owned and operated business growing fresh seasonal produce including capsicums, eggplants and cucumbers.
Allerby says she enjoys the market as it allows producers to interact with customers and provide quality produce.
“It has been great over the 20 years. We have seen generational customers come by. It’s a nice way to connect with the community.”
Mahoe Cheese was another business awarded the lifetime membership and owner Jake Rosevear says it was an honour to receive the achievement.
“My parents started the business in 1986, and we have been at the market since the start. We do a few markets and it’s a really good way to connect with customers. You can answer their questions and it’s satisfying to see how grateful customers are for your products.”
Rosevear says among their popular products are their old Edam cheese, blue cheese and yoghurts.
“Customers come to depend on you and they will keep coming back each week. We hope to continue, it’s a great little business and we love going to the markets. We hope it will keep going for the next 20 years.”
Others to be honoured are Avoman – Puketona Avocado Orchard, Ikarus Coffee, C&C Gardens (tomatoes), and Lake Tyree Orchards.