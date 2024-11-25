King said the market started with 14 stalls, in October 2004, and has expanded to about 60 stalls at its peak.

The Bay of Islands Farmers’ Market was started in 2004 and has continued to grow.

“When Farmers’ Markets became a movement in New Zealand, we joined FMNZ [Farmers’ Markets New Zealand], and we became officially authentic – stallholders had to grow and produce what they sell, with no arts and craft stalls. We’ve stayed strong through the opening of other markets in the area.

“Along with our loyal customer base, our local farmers, producers, and artisans have contributed everything to the market’s success – without them, there would be no Farmers’ Market,” King says.

“Fresh, seasonal produce which has become a hallmark of the market, a wide range of artisanal goods, such as baked goods, cheeses, and oils, which have added to the market’s diversity and appeal. Plus, value-added products, like jams, guacamole, and sauces, differentiated the market from other shopping experiences, and enabled fledgling local businesses to break into the marketplace.”

She says the organisation is run exclusively by volunteers, all growers or producers.

King says the pandemic showed the importance of access to locally produced food.

“Shopping at a farmers’ market provides the bonus of having a place to shop outdoors, and our goods require much less handling and shorter food chains. Being able to operate during the pandemic also made it possible for growers to continue selling their goods, as fruit and vegetable production doesn’t stop because of health crises.”

The Bay of Islands Farmers’ Market committee thanked loyal customers, vendors and local producers as they celebrated 20 years.

Some vendors have been with the market since the start and have been honoured with a lifetime membership.

Willowbrook Farm’s Carole Allerby says she’s honoured to have been awarded the membership.

Willowbrook Farm’s Carole Allerby and her husband Dean were among the first stallholders when the market started in 2004. The Bay of Islands Farmers’ Market celebrated 20 years at the weekend.

“We are one of the originals. We started at the market when it first started. We went to the first meeting that was held for those that were interested and started soon after.” Willowbrook farm is a family-owned and operated business growing fresh seasonal produce including capsicums, eggplants and cucumbers.

Allerby says she enjoys the market as it allows producers to interact with customers and provide quality produce.

“It has been great over the 20 years. We have seen generational customers come by. It’s a nice way to connect with the community.”

Mahoe Cheese was another business awarded the lifetime membership and owner Jake Rosevear says it was an honour to receive the achievement.

Willowbrook Farms was awarded a lifetime membership for being at the Bay of Islands Farmers’ Market since it started in 2004.

“My parents started the business in 1986, and we have been at the market since the start. We do a few markets and it’s a really good way to connect with customers. You can answer their questions and it’s satisfying to see how grateful customers are for your products.”

Rosevear says among their popular products are their old Edam cheese, blue cheese and yoghurts.

“Customers come to depend on you and they will keep coming back each week. We hope to continue, it’s a great little business and we love going to the markets. We hope it will keep going for the next 20 years.”

Others to be honoured are Avoman – Puketona Avocado Orchard, Ikarus Coffee, C&C Gardens (tomatoes), and Lake Tyree Orchards.