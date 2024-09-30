Police investigating the homicide used Glinks Gully as a base, with the remains found in a burnt-out car in the sand dunes about 17km south. Photo / Denise Piper

30 Sep, 2024 03:02 AM 2 mins to read

A man accused of murdering Northland woman Jasmaine Corin Reihana in Kaipara last month has appeared in court for the first time.

Anaru Ihaka Morunga, 34, faces a total of nine charges from the incident in September.

Police launched a homicide investigation after a body was found in a burnt-out vehicle on a remote stretch of Ripiro Beach, near Dargaville, on September 9.

Police later confirmed the victim was Reihana, a 35-year-old woman from the Far North.

Three weeks later, police charged Morunga with her murder and a number of associated charges.