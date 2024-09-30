Advertisement
Northland murder-accused in court following remote Ripiro Beach homicide

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read
Police investigating the homicide used Glinks Gully as a base, with the remains found in a burnt-out car in the sand dunes about 17km south. Photo / Denise Piper

A man accused of murdering Northland woman Jasmaine Corin Reihana in Kaipara last month has appeared in court for the first time.

Anaru Ihaka Morunga, 34, faces a total of nine charges from the incident in September.

Police launched a homicide investigation after a body was found in a burnt-out vehicle on a remote stretch of Ripiro Beach, near Dargaville, on September 9.

Police later confirmed the victim was Reihana, a 35-year-old woman from the Far North.

Three weeks later, police charged Morunga with her murder and a number of associated charges.

The Te Kopuru fisherman appeared through AVL link in the Whangārei District Court on Monday, in front of a full courtroom including family of Reihana.

He was remanded in custody without plea until a High Court appearance in October.

Morunga’s lawyer, Arthur Fairley, tried to argue for temporary name suppression to ensure fair trial rights.

But judge John McDonald refused the application, saying the high threshold for name suppression had not been met.

Police accuse Morunga of murdering Reihana at a Te Kopuru address on September 8.

He is also charged with committing a number of offences the next day: Arson of her car, unlawfully entering a shed, unlawfully taking two vehicles - a $23,000 side-by-side four-wheel-drive and a $65,000 tractor - failing to stop, dangerous driving and two charges of assaulting police officers in attempt to avoid arrest.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

