But judge John McDonald refused the application, saying the high threshold for name suppression had not been met.
Police accuse Morunga of murdering Reihana at a Te Kopuru address on September 8.
He is also charged with committing a number of offences the next day: Arson of her car, unlawfully entering a shed, unlawfully taking two vehicles - a $23,000 side-by-side four-wheel-drive and a $65,000 tractor - failing to stop, dangerous driving and two charges of assaulting police officers in attempt to avoid arrest.
