Police name Ripiro Beach victim as Jasmaine Corin Reihana of Paihia

2 mins to read
Police continue to investigate after a body was found in a burnt-out vehicle on Ripiro Beach. Photo / Denise Piper

Police have named the woman whose body was found in a burnt out vehicle on Ripiro Beach.

She was 35-year-old Jasmaine Corin Reihana of Paihia.

Her body was discovered when police were called to the fire in the dunes on Ripiro Beach, about 17km south of Glinks Gully, at 10.30am, on Monday, September 9.

A day later police said they were speaking with a person but had not made any arrests and were investigating both the scene and a nearby property in Te Kopuru.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, of Northland CIB, says police inquiries into the circumstances leading up to Reihana’s death are continuing.

“Police are supporting the whānau of the deceased at this difficult time, who we will continue to keep updated as the investigation continues.

“We understand this was a distressing incident for those involved and the wider community.

“We would like to reassure those affected we have a dedicated team following positive lines of enquiry and those involved will be identified and held to account for Jasmaine’s death.”

Symonds says police would also like to hear from anyone who was on or near Ripiro Beach, close to Glink’s Gully, between 2pm on Sunday, September 8 and 9am on Monday, September 9.

Police continue to encourage anyone who was in the area or has any information to get in touch, either by updating online or call 105, using the the reference number 240908/8425.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



