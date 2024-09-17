Police continue to investigate after a body was found in a burnt-out vehicle on Ripiro Beach. Photo / Denise Piper

Police have named the woman whose body was found in a burnt out vehicle on Ripiro Beach.

She was 35-year-old Jasmaine Corin Reihana of Paihia.

Her body was discovered when police were called to the fire in the dunes on Ripiro Beach, about 17km south of Glinks Gully, at 10.30am, on Monday, September 9.

A day later police said they were speaking with a person but had not made any arrests and were investigating both the scene and a nearby property in Te Kopuru.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, of Northland CIB, says police inquiries into the circumstances leading up to Reihana’s death are continuing.