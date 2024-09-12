On Friday, police said the investigation is continuing, including talking with a person and working on formal identification of the body.

“The investigation team are still working to piece together the events leading up to how this person lost their life,” said Detective Inspector Al Symonds of Northland CIB.

“I know there will be some speculation in this tight-knit community about who the victim is.

“At this point I would ask people to respect that whānau will be learning the devastating news that they have lost a loved one.”

Police will continue to keep the community updated with progress on the investigation, he said.

Police are now also appealing to the public for any information or sightings of two vehicles of interest: The first is a 2012 grey Ford Ranger ute, with the registration GJC586.

The second is a white or light grey 2001 Toyota Harrier SUV, with a registration FYR31.

In particular, police want to know about sightings of the two vehicles in the Te Kopuru area between 2pm on Sunday, September 8, and 9am on Monday, September, with a focus on the Pinaki, Burgess and Pouto Rd areas.

“We are also interested in any sighting of a person riding a quad bike along Pinaki or Pouto Rds around the same time.

“If anyone saw either of these vehicles between these times we are urging you to please come and speak to us.”

People with information are asked to call 105 and use the reference number 240908/8425 or phone Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.