Many people think of Northland as a nice place to visit but don't realise its economic muscle, says Northland Corporate Group co-chairman Andrew McLeod. Photo / NZME
Northland’s business leaders want the region to grow into a powerhouse for New Zealand, reaching its full potential as a $60-billion-a-year economy by 2050.
That was the message presented in Wellington last night by Northland Corporate Group, which commissioned economists NZIER to show how Te Tai Tokerau is already contributingand detail the opportunities ahead.
Its report, Ka Tutuki i a Te Tai Tokerau – Te Tai Tokerau Northland delivers, outlines how the north is already contributing after producing $11.2b in 2024.
It shows how, with the right focus and investment, Northland can grow six-fold to $60b through key areas: construction and manufacturing, farming, logistics, tourism and energy.
The 40-page report was formally launched at an event in Parliament’s Banquet Hall attended by a range of Northland leaders including mayors and representatives from Northland Inc, NorthChamber and Ngāpuhi investment fund Tupu Tonu.