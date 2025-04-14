“Inclusion makes me think I’m comfortable sitting around a board table having a conversation about menopause instead of having a conversation about the rugby and what their cars are and all that sort of thing.
“Inclusiveness is not just being there but that you feel like you’re part of the organisation,” Watson said.
She believed understanding cultural nuances that help people feel welcome in an organisation was crucial.
“Frankly, we’ve not been very good at it over time.”
Watson noted the backlash against inclusion and diversity happening nationally and globally.
Among the organisations at the summit was Northland owned Northpower.
The company’s chief executive, Andrew McLeod, said it joined Champions for Change to team up with others focused on building great workplaces.
He said Northpower had a progressively diverse workforce of more than 1400 people that increasingly represented the communities’ demographics.
McLeod acknowledged that being a network and construction company, there tended to be a gender imbalance leaning toward more men.
He believed the imbalance was improving but said it was important to find ways to ensure women were coming through trade and engineering schools feeling there was a future that was compelling and positive for them.
“That’ll take time but it starts with us having that conviction that it will be true over time.”