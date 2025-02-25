The privately owned refinery was decommissioned in 2022. The then-Labour Government was reassured New Zealand’s fuel security would not be put at risk, with oil companies saying resilience would be better as the country would be less reliant on a single refinery.

But after Cyclone Gabrielle, NZ First pushed for the refinery to be reopened as a strategic national asset.

Its coalition agreement with National allowed for a study into reopening Marsden Point and a further look at New Zealand’s fuel security.

A study released today estimates it would cost $4.9b to $7.3b to reopen the Marsden Point refinery and the benefits to New Zealand’s fuel security would be limited as the country would still have to rely on imported crude oil.

Despite Prime Minister Christopher Luxon saying last week the coalition Government would consider reopening the refinery, Jones admitted today the price was too steep.

“Upwards of $6b is a stupendous amount of money, at a time when we have a priority to rebuild Whangārei Hospital.

Shane Jones (centre) says the Marsden Point energy precinct still needs to be voted on in Parliament but he believes he has the support of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon( left). Photo / NZME

“That’s not to say that refinery capacity would not be created at Marsden Point but to recreate what Muldoon built is fiscally prohibitive.”

Instead of rebuilding the refinery, New Zealand’s fuel and energy resilience could be improved by increasing the storage of refined fuel and refining alternative fuels at Marsden Point, such as biofuels, sustainable aviation fuels and green hydrogen.

To support this, Jones said a special economic zone should be created around Marsden Point, which could include business-friendly regulations, infrastructure and facilities, investment support, and customs and trade facilitation.

Such a zone would mean development could not be stopped by neighbours, he said.

“I’m ensuring that this part of Northland no longer falls prey to Nimbyism from groups who don’t want economic development.”

The special economic zones will be considered by Cabinet in the first half of this year and Jones said it will still need to be voted on in Parliament.

But he felt he has the support of Luxon, who lamented the closure of the refinery and said he was open to consider options.

Channel Infrastructure chairman James Miller said the special economic zone works in with the company’s plans to create an energy precinct, with plans already announced for a biorefinery and possible LNG imports.

“The Resources, Regional Development and Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones, has described Channel’s future plans as ‘exciting’, and described how Marsden Point could be at the heart of boosting New Zealand’s fuel and energy security,” Miller said.

“This is a resounding vote of confidence in the future of our company, and we look forward to seeing the full potential of the energy precinct delivered over time.”