Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Government to investigate reopening Marsden Point oil refinery

Denise Piper
By
4 mins to read
The Government will investigate kick-starting the now-closed Marsden Point oil refinery. Photo / NZME

The Government will investigate kick-starting the now-closed Marsden Point oil refinery. Photo / NZME

The possibility of reopening Marsden Point oil refinery will be investigated, although the chances of the Whangārei refinery being fired up again are still looking slim.

The Coalition Government has committed to investigate , with more details of the inquiry being released by Resources Minister Shane Jones later this year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate