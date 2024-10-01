Agreement signed for a biorefinery at Marsden Pt

By RNZ
Energy production could return to Marsden Pt, with the operator of the fuel import terminal signing a conditional agreement to develop a biorefinery at the site.
Channel Infrastructure said the agreement with Seadra Energy and a consortium of partners, meant the proposed biorefinery could become an anchor tenant for the Marsden Pt precinct, with Channel selling a number of former refinery assets and leasing out land.
The consortium included Qantas, Renova Inc, Kent Plc and ANZ.
A biorefinery typically converts biomass into biofuels, biochemicals and energy, similar to an oil refinery, but using renewable biological materials.