“These water projects together will significantly improve water storage and security in the mid-Far North and enable economic growth through consistent access to water and irrigation infrastructure for horticulture and land development,” Jones said.

“[The Otawere Pipeline] will provide water to a larger area of the community, and link to other key mid-Far North water storage projects to increase land-change opportunities in Kaikohe and surrounding areas.”

He said when completed, the infrastructure will enable 1600ha of productive land for Matawii, Waimate North and the mid-north region. The project will also employ 52 fulltime staff during construction.

Northland MP Grant McCallum said the water projects will significantly improve both water storage and security in Northland, helping to prevent months of drawn-out water restrictions.

The investment will also enable economic growth, with the funding supporting businesses to grow, create jobs and stimulate investment into regional Northland, McCallum said.

“The Kaipara pipeline will extend to around 3000 hectares of prospective horticulture land between Te Kopuru and Dargaville and to Silver Fern Farms’ processing plant, the largest employer in the area.

Construction of the 1350mm conduit under the Otawere Main Dam Embankment last year.

“The plant faces challenges maintaining the continuous water supply it needs to keep operating throughout summer. Extending the pipeline to the processing plant will ensure a reliable water supply and continuous peak-season operation,” Jones said.

Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust and Kaipara District Council will combine the delivery of the Kaipara pipeline with an existing $7.8m Regional Infrastructure Fund flood resilience project, the Dargaville to Te Kōpuru stopbank upgrade.

That approach will mean potential savings of $3m and a shorter delivery time through efficiencies across both projects, he said.

“The Government’s investment in water is addressing barriers to development in regions like Northland, where a consistent water source is needed to unlock economic, environmental and recreational resources for its communities.”

The funding has been welcomed by Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepsen, who said it will see the Te Tai Tokerau Trust construct, operate and maintain a new 22km pipeline from its Te Waihekeora reservoir at Redhill to Dargaville. The pipeline is estimated to cost $17.5m.

Dargaville’s town water supply is reliant on the Kaihu River flow levels and is vulnerable to water restrictions and shortages during periods of prolonged drought. The township, along with Baylys Beach, is currently under Level 4 restrictions.

“We’re thrilled about the news, which opens up huge opportunity for our district. Staff and elected members have been working for some time now to relieve the pressure on the council water supply,” Jepsen said.

“Security of supply for the west side of the district has been an ongoing issue for successive councils and staff have investigated various improvement options over the years. All would come at significant cost.”

The Otawere Water Storage Reservoir was granted fast-track consent under the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting Act 2020) for land on Te Ahu Ahu Rd, Waimate North.

The consent was to construct and operate a water storage reservoir and associated dams in the upper catchment of an unnamed tributary of the Waitangi River. The water will be used for horticultural supply, municipal water supply and for civil defence and emergency purposes.

A total of $19m in loans was provided through the Provincial Growth Fund, operated by the Labour/NZ First Government, for the construction and other work involved on the 4 million cu m reservoir. Work started on the project in September 2023.

The Otawere reservoir is one of three water projects managed by Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust, along with Matawii water storage reservoir, near Kaikohe, and Te Waihekeora water storage reservoir in Kaipara.