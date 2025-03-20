Since then, daily use has reduced by 166,000 litres, as residents and businesses can only use water for essential use and cannot use water outside.
Council general manager service delivery Nick Bennetts said the area has seen a little bit of rain this week but the rain is not enough to replenish the water supply and people need to keep conserving.
The council is encouraging people to report any breaches of the water restrictions, with reports followed up with a council visit, he said.
One large water user, Silver Fern Farms in Dargaville, has reduced water use and is reusing water where possible since changes to its plant were made during the 2020 drought, when level four restrictions were last imposed, Bennetts said.
Medical officer of health Dr David Sinclair said while following the level four water restrictions, it’s important for residents to keep healthy and safe by continuing hand washing and drinking water.
Bennetts said long-term solutions for Dargaville’s water supply are being investigated, including connecting to the Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust reservoir near Te Kōpuru or upgrading its Waiatua Dam, with both expecting to cost between $16 million and $17m.