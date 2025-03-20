Advertisement
Northland drought: Water-saving in Dargaville needs to continue, council says

The dry conditions have impacted Northland's western areas the most, such as this farmland in Tangiteroria. Photo / Kaipara District Council

Tough water restrictions in Northland’s Dargaville are making a difference to water demand but savings need to continue, according to Kaipara District Council.

Dargaville and nearby Baylys Beach were placed under level four water restrictions, the toughest restrictions available, last Tuesday as drought starts to bite in the region.

Since then, daily use has reduced by 166,000 litres, as residents and businesses can only use water for essential use and cannot use water outside.

Council general manager service delivery Nick Bennetts said the area has seen a little bit of rain this week but the rain is not enough to replenish the water supply and people need to keep conserving.

The council is encouraging people to report any breaches of the water restrictions, with reports followed up with a council visit, he said.

One large water user, Silver Fern Farms in Dargaville, has reduced water use and is reusing water where possible since changes to its plant were made during the 2020 drought, when level four restrictions were last imposed, Bennetts said.

Medical officer of health Dr David Sinclair said while following the level four water restrictions, it’s important for residents to keep healthy and safe by continuing hand washing and drinking water.

Bennetts said long-term solutions for Dargaville’s water supply are being investigated, including connecting to the Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust reservoir near Te Kōpuru or upgrading its Waiatua Dam, with both expecting to cost between $16 million and $17m.

Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust has been engaging constructively with council, said chairman Murray McCully.

Its 3.3 million cu m reservoir in Redhill, named Te Waihekeora, was finished last year and partly filled over winter so it can supply its current shareholders.

Youngster Harley says simple actions like reusing shower water outdoors can make all the difference with saving water. Photo / Kaipara District Council
One shareholder is Kaipara hapū Te Uri o Hau, whose commercial arm Renaissance Group has used the reservoir’s water to establish an avocado orchard.

Orchard manager Cruize Selkirk said 6500 trees have been planted so far, with plans to expand further in future.

In dry weeks, the trees are watered three times a week, with a digital sensor giving information about ground moisture to ensure the water is used efficiently.

Without the reservoir, the orchard would not have been able to set up, as avocado trees are notoriously thirsty, Selkirk said.

“Avocados do need a lot of water but they don’t like water sitting on their feet ... 100%, if that reservoir wasn’t there, our orchard wouldn’t be here.”

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

