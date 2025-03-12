Water deliverers have also been told they cannot fill up from the town supply, leaving rural households whose rainwater tanks have run dry to source water from outside the district, at a cost of hundreds of dollars.
The tanker restrictions are unfair as residents should have access to clean drinking water as a human right, said Dargaville Ratepayers & Residents Association chairwoman Rose Dixon.
“We aren’t living in a Third World country, after all. But when basics like water become inaccessible, it starts to feel a little bit that way.”
Less than 5mm of rain fell in Dargaville and Kai Iwi Lakes in February, less than 10% of the expected rainfall for the month. The Poutō Peninsula and Ruawai received less than 10mm, along with Cape Rēinga in the Far North.
The lack of rain means it is common for homes on rainwater tanks and farmers to run out of water and need a top-up, said Simone Nordstrom from Harrison Contracting.
“I can’t remember when the last decent rainfall has been, but it’s been a few months. It’s a bit more common for people, this far into a drought, to be running out of water.”
The Dargaville-based trucking and contracting business offers water deliveries in the height of summer to help service the community, where a lot of people are not on town supply, Nordstrom said.
Harrison Contracting had been doing three to six water deliveries a day, with most customers charged around $250 to $350, depending on their location.
But the company was told it could not fill up its water tankers from the town supply from Wednesday on, due to the level-four restrictions, Nordstrom said.
There is no viable alternative water source for Harrison Contracting, with Kaipara District Council suggesting it register with Whangārei District Council so it can fill up from that council’s Maungatapere water supply, about 45km away, she said.
This would be a huge expense to customers, as most of the costs in a water delivery is from mileage and the driver’s time, as opposed to the water, Nordstrom said.
The company has already fielded distressing calls from people who have run dry, she said.
“From our point of view, it’s disappointing that we can’t provide our community with water at a time of need.”
Water deliverer Maungatapere Transport confirmed a water delivery from Maungatapere to Dargaville would cost about $600 and up to $800 to areas further afield, such as Kai Iwi Lakes.
In December, when water restrictions started in the area, Marris said while the council had been investigating water storage, the issue got tied up with the Three Waters legislation, which would have seen the costs taken over by a giant inter-regional organisation.
When the coalition Government disestablished Three Waters in December 2023, responsibility for drinking water supply fell back on the council.
Both options are estimated to cost between $16 million and $17m, he said.
Meanwhile, Marris encouraged residents to report any water leaks, which can increase in drought conditions due to the soil shrinking and putting extra pressure on water pipes. Leaks can be reported to 0800-727-059.