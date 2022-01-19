Hoses and sprinklers are banned in Dargaville and Baylys Beach with water use restrictions now in place. Photo / NZME

Water restrictions are in place for parts of Kaipara while Northlanders across the region are being urged to use the precious resource wisely despite recent rain.

Kaipara District Council yesterday moved Dargaville and Baylys Beach supplied water networks to a Level 3 restriction for businesses and households.

Other areas remain unrestricted for now.

KDC is urging everyone to reduce water use now so there is enough for everyone for the rest of summer, heading into winter.

Under Level 3 restrictions, households and businesses are not allowed to use sprinklers or irrigation system to water their gardens or lawn at any time.

Use of a trigger nozzle hose, hand-held open hose, or water blaster to wash vehicles, windows, buildings and paved areas are also prohibited.

Using mains supply to fill swimming pools is also banned.

A watering can or a bucket can be used to water gardens and wash vehicles, windows, buildings, and paved areas.

Whangarei District Council said possible rain was forecast in coming weeks, however it would take a significant amount to make a difference to water catchment levels in Kaipara.

In Whangārei, the Whau Valley Dam that supplies water to the city was at 93 per cent and Wilsons Dam at 96 per cent yesterday.

River flows in the Far North District are presently at a healthy level with some at significantly higher levels compared with the same time last year, despite ongoing dry weather.

The Far North District Council's Water Shortage Management Committee reviewed data on water sources on January 13 and said rivers that showed significantly higher levels included the Waitangi River which supplies water to Paihia, Ōpua and Waitangi— towns that are typically inundated with summer holiday visitors.

"While there are currently no water restrictions in the Far North, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) is predicting drier than normal conditions over the next few weeks," FNDC general manager infrastructure and asset management Andy Finch said.

"The Water Shortage Management Committee will continue to monitor water sources closely over this period and meet again in two weeks. The council asks Far North residents to keep using water sensibly in the meantime."