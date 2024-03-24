Work progressing on Far North reservoir

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones visited the Otawere reservoir near Kerikeri earlier in March to check on progress. It’s one of three water storage projects in Northland.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones visited the site earlier this month and said he is looking forward to the day when the Northland water projects are up and running, unlocking the full potential of land in the region.

Jones attended a community event at the site of the Otawere reservoir. The event was hosted by Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust to give locals and stakeholders an update on progress.

A total of $19 million in loans was provided through the Provincial Growth Fund operated by the Labour/NZ First coalition Government for the construction and other work involved on the four-million-cubic-metre reservoir. Work started on the project in September 2023.

The trust says the projects are about developing water storage and distribution schemes that enable a shift to higher-value land uses, while caring for the environment and local communities.

The plan was to initiate water storage and distribution schemes in areas in Northland that have high-quality soils, and therefore horticultural potential. They will provide infrastructure to develop approximately 7000ha of new horticulture.

The Otawere reservoir is one of three water projects managed by Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust, and its consenting was fast-tracked during the Covid-19 recovery phase.

“In addition to the establishment of environmentally sustainable and commercially viable horticulture, these projects are providing economic development and employment in the region,” Jones said.

“Once they are all up and running, they will provide even more benefits. Previously low-value horticultural land will be able to be used for higher-value crops, which will benefit iwi, their communities and the local economy.

“They could also provide additional capacity for municipal water supply, with the ability of district councils to buy shares in the schemes. This means water shortages in towns such as Kaikohe and Dargaville could be mitigated.”

Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust was created in mid-2020 to initiate water storage and distribution schemes in Northland.

Over the past three years the trust has:

■ Designed and had consented three reservoirs and associated infrastructure.

■ Completed construction of the 750,000-cubic-metre Matawii water storage reservoir, near Kaikohe.

■ Largely completed the 3.3 million-cubic-metre Te Waihekeora water storage reservoir in Kaipara.

■ Installed around 20km of mainline.

■ Built six pump stations and two stream intakes.