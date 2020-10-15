Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

'Biggest thing in the North in 40 years': Work starts on water storage scheme

4 minutes to read

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones launches the Matawii Dam project with Tai Tokerau Water trustees, from left, Collin Rameka, Ken Rintoul, Dover Samuels, Kathryn de Bruin and Murray McCully. Photo / Peter de Graaf

By:

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

''The biggest thing to happen in the North in 40 years'' — that's how a plan to build a series of water storage dams was described as the first stage got under way yesterday.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.