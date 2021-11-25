Gwen Lawson's Bowls Column: Bowls3Five mixed triples tournament has started

Northland Bowl's Bowls3Five mixed triples tournament is well under way.

Last Wednesday was the start of the Bowls3Five mixed triples tournament.

This event will be played over seven weeks on Wednesday nights. Twelve teams have entered and if this week is anything to go by then the competition will be a close thing.

Winners of our region will go on to a national final and the overall winners then take part in the national televised version of the event.

After round one, Kamo Falcons are in the lead by half a set, followed by Hikurangi Gum Diggers and Huapai Boulevard. Next round is at Whangārei on December 8, starting at 6pm.

Next weekend, the centre plays the open fours for men and women. A disappointing entry of 11 teams in the men and nine teams in the women have entered.

Entries close on Friday, November 26.

Skips entered are Women: M.Attwood, L.Stewart, P.Murray, D.Strawbridge, S.Stirling, K.Wintle, N.Price, A, Muir, M.Yovich. Men entered are J Van Haaften, I.Bowick, D.Orford, T.Reader, C.Van Haaften, P.Lewis, J.Ridling, P.Wightman, T.Moyle, R.Bowmar, D.Cameron. The women will play at Kensington and the men at Whangārei.

The draw will be on the centre website on Sunday night.

The Mangawhai Women's Classic will be held next Wednesday and Thursday.

Unfortunately, Covid has disrupted this event with all teams south of Wellsford having to be withdrawn. Nonetheless, a great two days have been organised for the 20 Northland teams taking part.

Teams are reminded to bring their masks, a definite requirement for this event.

Change of dates for centre fixtures:

Once again there has been a clash of dates between NZ recognised fixtures and major open events and the following changes have been made to centre fixtures:

Women's interclub sevens January 15-16, men's interclub sevens February 12-13, men's junior 1-5 year singles January 15-16, women's junior 1-5 year singles February 12-13.

Events for next week:

Saturday - Onerahi AC Triples.

Monday - Kitty Hawks (men) at Waipū.

Tuesday - Kamo AC Triples.

Wednesday - Arapohue Men's Pairs; Maungatapere AC Triples; Mangawhai Women's Fours.

Thursday - Kensington Men's Triples; Mangawhai Women Fours.

Saturday/Sunday - Men's and Women's Centre Fours.

Reminder: Centre open triples for men and women close next Thursday. Please enter now.