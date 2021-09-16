Gwen Lawson: Northland bowls closing day, prizegiving winners announced

Annual awards winners for 2020-21 have been announced. Photo / NZME

BOWLS CHAT

Due to the fact our closing day and prize-giving were delayed, the Centre used the opportunity to announce the winners of our annual awards for 2020-21 on their Facebook page.

It is congratulations to Bryce Wyatt of the Mamaranui Club who won the NZ club member of the year award for his services to Mamaranui club as well as the same honour in Northland.

We thank you, Bryce, for the support that you give to bowls and particularly to your club at Mamaranui.

The club volunteers of the year - who were all nominated by their clubs for the award were: Pat Warth, Jude Ganley (Kensington), Warren McLeish and Bruce Scott (Kamo), Bruno Barnetta (Mangawhai), Barry and Laurel Jones (Whangārei) and Robert McLean (Leigh).

Greenkeeper of the year was Lance Michelle, with his immaculate greens at the Leigh club.

Club of the year was Hikurangi with their three-pronged objectives of improving the facilities, membership and obtaining the highest standard of play by members.

Coach of the year was Ann Muir with her association with the Northland representative teams and her position as head coach for the NZ Visually Impaired organisation.

Male player of the year was Paul Price of Whangārei, who won the centre junior singles for the second year in a row and was a member of the Whangārei open fours team which gained third place two years in a row in the national tournament.

Female player of the year was awarded to Leanne Stewart (Hikurangi), who was a Northland representative, winning six centre titles during the season and obtained her 10th centre title to receive her first gold bar.

Congratulations also to Carl Van Haaften (Kensington) and Savanna Lauder (Hikurangi) who won their first centre gold star and to Betty Pouwhare-Mitchell (20) and Diane Lawrence (10), Leanne Stewart (10) centre titles.

The official prize-giving will be held when we reach level 1.

This weekend sees the first Centre competition for the 2021-22 season when the Mixed Pairs will be played.

First competition for 2021-22

Entries are: at Kamo - P & S Wightman, M. Guttenbeil/B. Barnetta, C. Edmiston/S. Stirling; S. Nelson/C. Budge; S. Rokstad/J. Thorburn; G & B. Seddon; S. Mitchell/M. Timoti; I & A Halls/ H. Fidler/L. Brittain; P. Price/D. Owens; M. Attwood/T. Apapa; L. Jones/G. Fraser/W. S Sarjeant/K. Stewart; C. Van Haaften/P. Murray; L. Stewart/David Hood; J. Little/G. Bush.

At Kensington: D & B. Hopper; G.& K. Wintle; Daniel Hood/J. Hood;

D. McMurchy/N. Buller; E. Conaghan/A. Peachey; D. Lawrence/S. Judson; G.S andilands/K. Sidwell; J.Carruthers/J. MacKenzie; M & D Haslam; J. Hardie/R. File; T & J. Moyle; T. Reader/D. Strawbridge; M. Curran/H. Conaghan; S. Lauder/P. Mitchell; S. Smith/K. Cooper; S. Renes/W. Wrack; K & C Lineham; R. Naera/D.K lomp; D. Cameron/B. Pouwhare-Mitchell; A. Muir/I. Bowick.

Play starts at 8.30am. This event is being played under Covid level 2 conditions. Bring masks, lunch, entry fee.

Dargaville club advise that their opening day is on Sunday, September 26 with a Mixed Triples event. Contact Ron Bishop.

Waipū are holding their Men's Triples, the same weekend. Contact Ventry Reid for an entry.