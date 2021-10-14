Gwen Lawson: Covid still disrupting Northland bowls events

The first bowl for the season in Dannevirke. Meanwhile in Covid alert level 3 Northland, bowls are disrupted again this weekend.

The first bowl for the season in Dannevirke. Meanwhile in Covid alert level 3 Northland, bowls are disrupted again this weekend.

BOWLS CHAT

This weekend the centre was scheduled to hold the open championship pairs event at four clubs throughout the region.

Sixty teams had entered this event but unfortunately, because Northland has been left

in Covid-19 level three until Monday, the event has had to be postponed.

The centre will look for another weekend to play this event before the end of the season. Clubs will be notified in due course.

Notice has been sent to all clubs, so please ensure all your players have been notified.

Awards and prizegiving

The rescheduled annual awards and prizegiving for the 2020-21 season will be held at the Kamo Bowling Club on Monday, October 25 (Labour Day) commencing at 2pm. Please attend and help your club members who won these major events celebrate. Bowls uniform is requested, but there will be no bowls played.

Dargaville AC triples rescheduled

Dargaville Club advises that its Jewellery Design-sponsored AC triples have been rescheduled for Sunday, October 24. They have a couple of vacancies; please contact Ron Bishop for an entry.



Kamo winners

Kamo Club advises that the winners of its Tiger Turf-sponsored open pairs were Mike Jujnovich and Leon King, 2nd place went to Trevor Reader and Steve Smith, and 3rd to Maurice and Ray Bradley, all from the home club.

The Hayley Moon and Sally Jordan Bayleys Real Estate triples were won by Bob Ashworth, Skye Renes and Glennis Sandilands, 2nd place went to Chris Crawford, Caroline Downs and Ngaire Nicholls, and third place to Mike Jujnovich, Leon King and Linda Wakelin.

Bowls3Five finals rescheduled

The televised version of Bowls3Five finals has now been rescheduled for November 9 after Covid interrupted the live event being played out of Auckland.

Bowls NZ will have to also put plan C in place if our troubles with Covid continue. Watch this space.

Northland events next week

Events being held next week: Tuesday 19 - Ngunguru AC triples, Kamo AC triples A (rescheduled); Wednesday Maungatapere MX triples; Thursday Hikurangi AC triples, Sat/Sun club championships scheduled; Sunday Dargaville AC triples, Monday centre prizegiving, 2pm Kamo BC.

The next championship is the centre singles, October 30 and 31. Entries

close Thursday, October 21. Don't forget to register your marker with your entry, please.