Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Northland's level 3 extended, Kerikeri AA shop added to places of interest

Ongoing uncertainty over the movements of two Covid-positive women has left Northlanders trapped in level 3 for another five days - at least.

In other unwelcome news, the Far North has its first definite location of interest, with Ministry of Health officials revealing at least one of the women visited the AA driver licensing centre in Kerikeri.

Anyone who was at the shop on Fairway Drive between 3.15 and 3.45pm on October 5 should self-isolate at home and monitor for any Covid symptoms.

They can get tested at 1 Sammaree Pl, off Mill Lane in Kerikeri, or at the new drive-through testing centre at Ōhaeawai Rugby Club which is open 9am-5pm daily.

It is the eighth location of interest linked to the women who crossed the Auckland border under false pretences.

It is believed they also visited Paihia and Kawakawa but all other confirmed places of interest so far are in the Whangārei District.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the decision to keep Northland and Waikato at level 3 for a few more days would be reviewed by Cabinet on Monday.

"Unfortunately, we still don't have confidence we have a full enough picture of the situation in Northland. Getting information from the two cases who travelled around the region while infectious and are now in quarantine, remains slow going,'' he said.

"We may not get any further information from contact-tracing interviews so are now relying on other sources of information to piece together their movements.''

Hipkins said the best thing Northlanders could do was to get tested if they had Covid-19 symptoms, even if they were mild.

The queue for testing at a pop-up clinic at Ruakaka Racecourse carpark yesterday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

It was also revealed a truck driver who travelled to Northland later tested positive for Covid.

Hipkins said the risk in that case was deemed to be low because the deliveries had been carried out under level 3 rules.

In a Facebook post, the owners of Steve Taylor Tyres in Whangārei said a person who tested positive visited the Kamo store on Saturday.

The store was closed for a deep clean and due to reopen early next week.

On Tuesday 1765 swabs were taken across Northland, bringing the total since October 6 to 7045.

Even more testing was needed over the next five days before the alert level could be dropped with any confidence, Hipkins said.

The number of vaccinations in Northland has also skyrocketed since the region was plunged back into lockdown.

A total of 3905 doses were administered on Tuesday, making just under 20,000 in seven days – more than double the previous week's tally.

Yesterday pop-up testing stations operated at a number of locations including Paihia Medical Centre and Ruakākā Racecourse, where National's deputy leader and former Whangārei GP Shane Reti rolled up his sleeves and lent a hand.

• Northland's current locations of interest are BP Connect Wylies (Oct 2, 11.20pm-12.20am); Comfort Hotel Flames, Onerahi (Oct 2, 6-11.59pm; Oct 3, 12am-6.30pm); Pepe's Dairy, Onerahi (Oct 3, 9am-10am); Z Kensington (Oct 4, 3.45-4.45pm); Kingswood Manor Motel, Whangārei (Oct 3, 9-11.59pm; Oct 4, 12am-10.15am); Subway, Rathbone St, Whangārei (Oct 4, 1.30-3pm); DoC Uretiti Campsite, Waipū (Oct 4, 12am-11.59pm); AA Driver and Vehicle Licensing, Kerikeri (Oct 5, 3.15-3.45pm).