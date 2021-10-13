Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Kerikeri latest location of interest in Northland

The AA Driver and Vehicle Licensing in Kerikeri has been confirmed as a location of interest by the Ministry of Health this afternoon.
Anyone who visited the AA on Tuesday, October 5, between 3.15-3.45pm is asked to self-isolate at home and monitor for any Covid-19 symptoms.
It's the eighth location of interest after two Covid-positive women from Auckland travelled across the region.
Kerikeri's community testing centre is located at 1 Sammaree Pl and opens daily from 9am-4pm.
Community testing is available in Northland seven days a week:
•Whangarei – Rock and Roll car park, Pohe Island (9am–4pm)
•Whangarei - Kamo, 20 Winger Crescent (9am –4pm)
•Dargaville – Dargaville Hospital (9am-4pm)
•Kerikeri – 1 Sammaree Place (9am-4pm)
•Kaitaia – Kaitaia Hospital, 29 Redan Road (9am-4pm)
There are currently eight locations of interest in Northland:
BP Connect Wylies (Oct 2, 11.20pm-12.20am)
Comfort Hotel Flames Onerahi (Oct 2, 6pm-11.59pm; Oct 3, 12am-6.30pm)
Pepe's Dairy Onerahi (Oct 3, 9am-10am)
Z Kensington (Oct 4, 3.45pm-4.45pm)
Kingswood Manor Motel Whangārei (Oct 3, 9pm-11.59pm; Oct 4, 12am-10.15am)
Subway Rathbone St (Oct 4, 1.30pm-3pm)
DOC Uretiti Campsite Waipū (Oct 4, 12am-11.59pm)
AA Driver and Vehicle Licensing Kerikeri (Oct 5, 3.15pm-3.45 pm)