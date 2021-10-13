Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Kerikeri latest location of interest in Northland

The Kerikeri testing station is open from 9am-4pm. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The AA Driver and Vehicle Licensing in Kerikeri has been confirmed as a location of interest by the Ministry of Health this afternoon.

Anyone who visited the AA on Tuesday, October 5, between 3.15-3.45pm is asked to self-isolate at home and monitor for any Covid-19 symptoms.

It's the eighth location of interest after two Covid-positive women from Auckland travelled across the region.

Kerikeri's community testing centre is located at 1 Sammaree Pl and opens daily from 9am-4pm.

Community testing is available in Northland seven days a week:

•Whangarei – Rock and Roll car park, Pohe Island (9am–4pm)

•Whangarei - Kamo, 20 Winger Crescent (9am –4pm)

•Dargaville – Dargaville Hospital (9am-4pm)

•Kerikeri – 1 Sammaree Place (9am-4pm)

•Kaitaia – Kaitaia Hospital, 29 Redan Road (9am-4pm)



There are currently eight locations of interest in Northland:

BP Connect Wylies (Oct 2, 11.20pm-12.20am)

Comfort Hotel Flames Onerahi (Oct 2, 6pm-11.59pm; Oct 3, 12am-6.30pm)

Pepe's Dairy Onerahi (Oct 3, 9am-10am)

Z Kensington (Oct 4, 3.45pm-4.45pm)

Kingswood Manor Motel Whangārei (Oct 3, 9pm-11.59pm; Oct 4, 12am-10.15am)

Subway Rathbone St (Oct 4, 1.30pm-3pm)

DOC Uretiti Campsite Waipū (Oct 4, 12am-11.59pm)

AA Driver and Vehicle Licensing Kerikeri (Oct 5, 3.15pm-3.45 pm)