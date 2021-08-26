Bowls Chat Gwen Lawson: Covid puts Northland bowling activity on hold

Once clubs can reopen we urge you to strictly adhere to the government guidelines to protect your players, their families and the community.

This message from our Centre President, Ann Muir, is for all clubs and members following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement that we will continue in alert level 4 at least until midnight tonight (pending further announcements).

The Centre prizegiving, season opening and morning team play scheduled for Sunday, August 29 at Kamo Bowling Club has been postponed until such time Northland

is in Covid alert level 2.

As the season commences next weekend, it is anticipated that the prizegiving will be held early evening mid-week and under level 2 conditions. Whatever is decided, we will advise you of the arrangements and time once we reach level 2.

We do remind clubs that you are not able to play bowls until we are in level 2. This might mean that some tournaments will need to be rescheduled and the operations committee will be in touch with you should this be the case.

Once clubs can reopen, we urge you to strictly adhere to the Government guidelines to protect your players, their families and the community.

We will forward to you any updates we may receive from Bowls New Zealand regarding this as they come to hand.

Stay safe, keep in touch with your members and be kind to one another.

Entries open for first new season tournament

The first major tournament for the 2021-22 season is scheduled to be held on September 11-12 and is the annual Inter-Club Pennants competition. This event is triples for men and women.

Entry forms have been sent to all clubs and nominations close on September 5. This event may have to be postponed depending on Covid levels, but entries will be accepted and all clubs notified of any changes.

Entries are also being accepted for the Centre Open Mixed Pairs (2x4x2 format) scheduled to be played September 18-19. Entries for this event are open to players from separate clubs and close on September 10. Entries are accepted by entry form, email or Centre website.

Please check the centre website for all tournaments until we can get the new handbooks to your clubs.