Northland news in brief: Rural scholarship open; Whangārei man wins regional plumbing comp

Andy Mouritz, winner of last year's Whangārei A&P Society's Kellogg Rural Leadership course scholarship is urging others to apply for the scholarship, which is worth $6000.

Applications are open for a Northlander to have their Kellogg Rural Leadership course paid for by Whangārei A&P Society. The scholarship is to help grow Northland's future leaders in the primary sector.

The first recipient of the scholarship, Andy Mouritz is nearing the end of his course and has described the experience as a journey of personal growth and learning.

"I highly recommend the programme to anyone looking to develop and test themselves as well as learn from some of the most respected people in the primary sector," he said.

Northlanders interested in attending the Lincoln-based programme in January 2022 can apply for the $6000 scholarship. Applications close at 5pm on October 22, which allows for processing and interview before the November 14 course closing date.

Applicants should send a covering letter explaining why they would like to do the programme along with the completed Kellogg Rural Leadership Programme application form to business@wap.org.nz.

Wharf upgrade about to begin

An upgrade of the Pahi wharf in Kaipara is set to start soon, Covid lockdown permitting. Work was scheduled earlier in the year, but procurement delayed the construction start. After changes to the design by the project team, the carpentry contract has been awarded to Paparoa-based Huband Contractors. The company will this month being repairing and replacing parts of the timber structure of the wharf. Bellingham Marine, which constructed the Dargaville pontoon last year, will build the gangway and new pontoon. Much of the work will be done at their Auckland shipyard, with parts like the pre-cast concrete pontoon travelling north via boat and assembled onsite.

Northern region's top young plumber heads to nationals

Whangārei plumber, Blake Patrick of Crowe Plumbing was last week named northern regional finalist for the Young Plumber of the Year 2021.

Nine plumbers competed at the North Shore Plumbing World branch for the chance to represent their region at this year's finals, along with the chance to win a prize pack.

They completed 11 plumbing disciplines, which were assessed by a panel of judges, in addition to a written test.

The competition recognises excellence among young plumbers, who must be no more than 31 years old to compete and fosters camaraderie and pride within the industry.

As a regional finalist, Patrick is among the top 10 plumbers from across New Zealand who will participate in the national finals in Hamilton this year.

Wethey steps in

Geoff Copstick has resigned his role as chairman of the Kaipara District Council's Audit, Risk and Finance Committee.

Copstick's resignation was effective from Friday, August 13.

Committee deputy chairman, Peter Wethey will assume his responsibilities while the council recruits a replacement.