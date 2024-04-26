The $14.8m indoor sports complex at Lindvart Park in Kaikohe will be officially opened on Saturday.

The long-awaited $14.8 million indoor sports complex at Lindvart Park in Kaikohe will be officially opened on Saturday.

Around 200 attendees are expected at the celebration of the completed project, which has been four years in the making and aims to benefit the well-being of Far North youth and the wider community.

The project was undertaken by Kaikohe and Districts Sportsville, which manages sports facilities at Lindvart Park on behalf of the Far North District Council (NDC).

The new multisport gymnasium will cater to 25 sporting codes and include two full-size indoor courts with sprung wooden floors.

Former Sportsville chairman Justin Blaikie, who helped kick off the project which began in September 2022, said it also has a mezzanine floor and “all the fixtures” for badminton, volleyball, and netball.

“It’s a huge achievement.

“It was a genuine community project, both councils got behind it, central government was a major funder and we managed to pull funding together from others.

“It was a really collaborative success.”

Blaikie said “a good percentage” of local businesses worked on the build, including Farrand Building in Kerikeri, engineering consultancy Chester Consultants from Kawakawa, Northland Scaffolding, and Kerikeri Decorating Services.

The initial architectural design was facilitated by Ākau.

“We wanted to have as many local firms working on the project from the outset,” Blaikie said.

The complex includes more than 60 car parks, new public toilets, and improved lighting for night sports training.

Blaikie said the gymnasium would also be used as an arts and culture venue with acoustic panelling a key part of the design.

Though the original design had a 300sm2 additional gymnasium space, which was to be used for gymnastics and dance, “we had to scrap that because of inflationary pressures and building costs”, he said.

The former Government’s Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund covered almost half the cost.

The $6.2m grant was announced by former Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones in July 2020 amid tears and jubilation in Kaikohe.

Other funding was contributed by the FNDC ($3.58m), Northland Regional Council ($1.4m), Lotteries ($512,000) and the Tourism Infrastructure Fund ($312,000).

The opening will begin with a karakia, and will be followed by a pōwhiri, ribbon cutting, and light breakfast.

