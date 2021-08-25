Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: More than 3000 a day vaccinated in Northland

Hundreds booked to get their Covid vaccination at a drive through centre at the new Ballance site on Kioreroa Rd. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Imran Ali is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

An increasing number of Northlanders are getting Covid vaccinations, with one drive-through clinic recording more than 3000 a day.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield yesterday revealed a positive Covid case in Warkworth, 24km south of the Northland border. Wastewater testing had found traces of Covid-19 and the case explained those results, Bloomfield said.

Nearly 106,000 doses had been administered in Northland as at yesterday morning and with more clinics opening up across the region since an outbreak of the Delta strain last week, people have a choice where they want to be vaccinated.

Northland District Health Board administered 3001 vaccinations on Tuesday at a drive through clinic outside Semenoff Stadium— the highest on any day in the region.

On Monday, <2431 vaccinations were given - the highest number in a day at that stage.

Yesterday's Covid-19 case numbers were the highest since the Delta outbreak began and health officials won't have a clear picture until today on the spread of cases during lockdown.

The 62 new cases announced yesterday brought the total in the outbreak to 210 and has seen six sub-clusters emerge.

More than 100 cases are associated with the Samoan Assembly of God Church in Māngere, which is the biggest sub-cluster.

The number of contacts of Covid-19 had also increased again to 20,383 as of yesterday morning.

In Whangārei, the drive-through clinic shifted to Ballance Agri-Nutrients' new site on 223 Kioreroa Rd from yesterday and 710 people had booked for a jab today and 290 spaces were still available as at 1.15pm yesterday.

Covid vaccinators go about their work at a drive through centre on Kioreroa Rd in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Another 474 people had booked for Saturday.

Bookings can be made through bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz. There will be no drive or walk-ins.

Ballance project manager Mark Adams said the company has allowed Northland DHB to use the Kioreroa Rd site for Covid vaccination until the end of September.

"We're a company owned by farmers and growers and the timing of the request by the DHB worked out well as we haven't started construction work on our new premises so it's a great way to support the community. We hope a whole lot of Northlanders get vaccinated."

Northland DHB had done 389 Covid tests on Tuesday this week.

Ngāti Hine Health Trust started its vaccination testing centre at 5 Walton St in Whangārei yesterday

and about 400 people have booked for Wednesday and Thursday.

The trust will accept walk-ins between 4pm and 7pm today

and on Saturday.

Māori health providers, GPs and pharmacies across Northland are also providing vaccinations.

More information is available on www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/northland/