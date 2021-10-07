Gwen Lawson: Northland bowls chat - Centre Championship Pairs

Sections will be played at Onerahi, One Tree Pt, Kamo and Hikurangi on day one and post section play will be at Kamo on day two.

Sections will be played at Onerahi, One Tree Pt, Kamo and Hikurangi on day one and post section play will be at Kamo on day two.

BOWLS CHAT

Entries closed for the Centre Championship Pairs on Tuesday and there has been a great response. The event will be held next weekend, October 16 and 17 with the latest reporting time of 9.15am.

Thirty-six men's teams and 22 women's teams have entered. The draw will be

completed on Sunday and, along with conditions of play, will be sent to all clubs and on our website on Sunday evening.

Sections will be played at Onerahi, One Tree Pt, Kamo and Hikurangi on day one and post section play will be at Kamo on day two.

Dargaville mixed triples vacancies

Dargaville advise that they have a couple of vacancies for their Mixed Triples to be played this Sunday, October 10. They have great sponsorship for the event. They also advise that their major raffle (only 100 tickets) is open with first prize a new set of Henselite XG bowls, second a new wheeled bowling bag and third prize a new bowls bag. Entries for the tournament or tickets for the raffle are available from Ron Bishop at bishos@xtra.co.nz.

Bowls3Five plans interrupted

Plans for Bowls3Five on Sky TV have been interrupted by Covid-19 in Auckland. Contingency plans have been put in place. Please check the Bowls NZ website for changes to the planned NZ finals live on television.

Delayed awards and prize-giving date set

Bowls Northland have announced that their delayed Awards and Prizegiving will now be held at the Kamo Bowling Club on Monday, October 25 commencing at 2pm. There will be no bowls played.

All bowlers are welcome to come and support the winning combinations from our 2020-21 season.

Club tournaments schedule

Club tournaments next week are:

This weekend - Club Championships; Tuesday: Kamo AC Triples; Maungakaramea AC Triples; Wednesday Mangawhai AC Triples; Friday Whangarei AC Triples 5.30pm; Saturday, Ruawai AC Triples; Saturday/Sunday Centre Open Pairs.