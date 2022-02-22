The number of Covid cases in Dargaville has risen again on Wednesday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

New daily Covid cases have almost doubled overnight in Dargaville while the overall total for Northland remains relatively similar to yesterday.

The Northland District Health Board reported 33 new cases of Covid-19 today, a small increase from the 26 cases reported yesterday.



There are 19 cases in Dargaville, eight cases in Whangārei, four cases in Kerikeri.

Two remain under investigation and may be transferred to other regions after their whereabouts are pinpointed.

A new location of interest has been added: Flight NZ8228 Auckland to Whangarei on February 11 from 1.25pm to 2pm.

The Ministry of Health deems those people seated in rows four to eight as close contacts.

The Ministry advises close contacts, "self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health."

Today's new cases take the number of active cases in Northland to 390 from a total of 574 since October 22 last year.

184 cases have now recovered and have been released from isolation.



There are still no Covid cases in the region's hospitals, the DHB confirmed.

Northland DHB said the Ministry of Health will report different case numbers for Northland "because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence."

There are 3297 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health reported.

179 people are in hospital including one person in intensive care.

Of today's community cases, 1729 are in Auckland.

The other cases are across Northland (40), Waikato (297), Bay of Plenty (157), Lakes (54), Hawke's Bay (18), MidCentral (56), Whanganui (5), Taranaki (30), Tairāwhiti (16), Wairarapa (16), Capital and Coast (123), Hutt Valley (28), Nelson Marlborough (85), Canterbury (176), South Canterbury (7), the Southern (455) region and the West Coast (3)

There are now 21,648 active Covid-19 community cases with the seven day rolling average 2257.

Northland Covid 19 testing information can be found at: northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/getting-tested/

Information about getting a Covid 19 vaccination in Northland can be found at: https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/getting-vaccinated/