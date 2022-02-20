Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Shane Reti: No Covid victory parade for cancer patients

How do we explain the vast differences in cancer management at either end of the country, Northland and Southern? Photo / NZME

Shane Reti
By
Shane Reti

Northern Advocate columnist.

I wrote recently that doing a victory lap for 53 Covid deaths was shallow and misplaced when so many other measures of health such as cancer management have gone backwards.

Cancer is New Zealand's leading

